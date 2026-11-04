A fresh broccoli salad to cut through all the creamy holiday sides

Every holiday table has a lineup of rich, creamy dishes, and this is the one that keeps it all balanced. It's crisp, a little sweet, and loaded with bacon.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The star is the honey yogurt dressing. Mayo and yogurt keep it light, and the honey adds more flavor than the sugar in most classic broccoli salads. Dried cranberries bring the sweet side, while bacon, cheddar, and roasted seeds add the salty, smoky crunch.

It's also easy to take along. When someone asks you to bring a salad, this beats a boring lettuce one every time, and it holds up well at potlucks and holiday dinners. You might even get the broccoli skeptics to try it, since bacon always helps.

One tip: dry the broccoli well after the ice bath so the salad doesn't turn watery. You can make it a day ahead, just wait to add the dressing until about an hour before serving.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/broccoli-salad/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

2-3 heads Broccoli

½ cup red onion

2-3 slices bacon cooked and chopped

½ cup dried cranberries

8 ounces cheddar cheese cubed

¼ cup sunflower/pumpkin seeds salted and roasted

DRESSING

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain yogurt Siggis

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

black pepper

Instructions

Separate broccoli into bite size florets. Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil. Have a large bowl filled with ice water ready. Add broccoli to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute. Take out and immediately place in ice bath for 5 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl.

Add onion, bacon, cranberries, cheese and sunflower seeds to the broccoli and combine.

For the dressing, whisk together all ingredients and toss with the broccoli.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/broccoli-salad/







