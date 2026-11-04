The Mexican cornbread that makes people go back for seconds

If you've only ever had skillet cornbread, this one might change your dinner routine. It's soft, cheesy, and has just a little kick.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

This is Southern cornbread with a Tex-Mex twist. Buttermilk and creamed corn keep it moist, and the pepper jack and green chilies add a gentle heat without taking over. It isn't the sweet kind of Mexican cornbread, so it fits right alongside a bowl of chili, a pot of soup, or a plate of barbecue.

The batter takes about 10 minutes, and it bakes in a regular pan, so there's no skillet to heat up. I like to get it in the oven while a pot of soup simmers on the stove. It's the kind of side dish people quietly go back to for seconds.

One tip: stir the batter just until combined. Since this recipe uses flour along with the cornmeal, mixing too much can make the cornbread tough and gummy. If you want it mild, take the seeds out of the jalapeno or leave it out.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/mexican-cornbread/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

14 ounces creamed corn

1 jalapeno pepper seeds removed and diced

4 ounce can green chilies drained

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ½ cup pepper jack cheese shredded

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º and line a 9 x 9 inch baking pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl whisk together the buttermilk, slightly beaten eggs, and oil. Add creamed corn, chilies, diced jalapenos and 1 cup cheese. Stir until combined.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir just until combined. Pour into the prepared pan and top with remaining cheese.

Bake at 350º for 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/mexican-cornbread/







