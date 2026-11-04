Game day sausage balls that need no fork and no dipping sauce

You know that one thing at the party that's gone before it ever makes it to the table? These sausage balls are it.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

I've made the classic version plenty of times, but these almond flour sausage balls are in another league. They have crisp edges and cheesy middles, and they're a little less doughy than the usual kind. They stay good even after they've cooled, which makes them a dream for a party spread.

You only need five ingredients, and you can mix everything by hand, in a stand mixer, or in a food processor. They work for game day, a lazy weekend brunch, or a holiday gathering. They're also naturally gluten-free and keto friendly.

Two tips make a big difference. Bake them on a wire rack so the grease drips away, and take them out as soon as they're slightly browned. Use the best quality sausage you can find, and if you like a little heat, a hot breakfast sausage gives them a nice kick.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/sausage-balls-almond-flour/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 lb Sausage

1 egg

1 cup almond flour

8 ounces cheddar cheese shredded

2 teaspoons baking powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment and place a wire rack inside.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix well. You can also use a food processor or stand mixer.

If using a food processor, grate the cheese first and add almond flour, baking powder and process until combined. Add half of the sausage and process, then add the rest of the sausage and the egg and process until well combined.

Using a small ice-cream scoop, form into balls about 11/2 to 2 tablespoons in size.

Bake for 18-20 minutes until slightly browned. Remove to wire rack to cool slightly.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/sausage-balls-almond-flour/







