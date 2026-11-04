Mandarin orange cake that tastes even better the next day

Ever heard of pig pickin cake? It's the one that gets eaten before the ribs hit the table, and it tastes even better after a night in the fridge.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

This is the cake that shows up at Southern cookouts, potlucks, and pig pickins, usually cut into big squares. It's soft, citrusy, and just sweet enough, with a cool pineapple whipped cream and mascarpone frosting on top. I could eat that frosting by the spoonful.

The classic version leans on cake mix and Cool Whip. This one is made from scratch, but it's still easy. No layers, no piping bags, just one sheet pan.

The mandarin oranges go right into the batter, so every bite has little juicy bursts. It's a good one to bring to a holiday potluck, and it keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days. You can freeze it too.

One tip: don't drain the mandarin oranges, because that syrup adds moisture. Do drain the crushed pineapple well, or the frosting can turn soft and watery.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/mandarin-orange-cake/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

2 ½ cups cake flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

16 tablespoons butter softened

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons orange zest

4 eggs room temp

2 (11 ounce) cans mandarin oranges

Frosting

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

3 tablespoons mascarpone

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces crushed pineapple drained

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º. Butter and flour a 9 x 13 inch cake pan.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large measuring cup combine milk and vanilla.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar and orange zest until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour mixture in thirds, alternating with the milk mixture, ending with the flour. Fold in 1 can of the mandarin oranges with the juice. Pour the cake mixture into the pan and tap to remove air bubbles.

Bake for 25-30 minutes unitll a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool on a wire rack. When completely cooled frost.

Frosting: Beat cream on high speed in a stand mixture until it begins to thicken. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and mascarpone and beat until stiff peaks form. Add drained pineapple and spread over the cooled cake. Top with remaining mandarin orange slices.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/mandarin-orange-cake/







