Cozy crock pot pork chops with homemade mushroom gravy

Pork chops get a bad rap because they're so easy to dry out. This slow cooker version stays tender and comes with a gravy you make from scratch.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

There's no canned soup here. The cream of mushroom sauce is made right in the skillet with fresh mushrooms, butter, milk, and a splash of Worcestershire, and it's so much better than the can. Prep takes about 15 minutes, then the slow cooker does the rest.

Serve it over rice so none of that gravy goes to waste, or stir the rice right in. On a cool evening, it's the kind of dinner that's great to come home to. The chops come out so tender you won't even need a knife.

One tip: don't skip browning the pork chops. It adds a deeper flavor to both the meat and the sauce. Also cook the flour for a full minute before you add the milk, so the gravy doesn't taste raw.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/crock-pot-pork-chops/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

For the pork chops:

¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 pork chops thick cut, bone-in

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For the mushroom gravy:

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups cooked rice

Instructions

Combine the flour, garlic powder, dry mustard, salt and pepper in a pan or plate. Dredge the pork chops in the flour mixture and shake off any excess.

Add oil to a large skillet and brown about 3 minutes per side. Remove and place in a slow cooker.

In the same skillet, add butter and cook mushrooms until they have browned. Add flour and cook for a minute. Slowly add milk, whisking the entire time. Add Worcestershire sauce and continue to cook until it has thickened. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour over pork chops in the slow cooker.

Cook on low for 6 hours until tender. Check the temperature at 2 hours. they will be done at 145º. Add 2 cups of cooked rice and stir into the gravy or pour the gravy over the rice.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/crock-pot-pork-chops/







