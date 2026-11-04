The cheddar cheese crispies that are always a hit with a crowd

The crunch in these cheese crackers comes from an unlikely place: plain Rice Krispies mixed right into the dough. They're buttery, a little spicy, and gone faster than you planned.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

These cheddar crackers aren't the thin, snap-in-half kind. They have a little more texture and an airy crunch, and they hold up on a crowded appetizer table for hours without going soft. If you've flipped through an old church or Junior League cookbook, you may have spotted something similar.

I've served them at game day spreads and casual Friday night get-togethers. They're sturdy enough to stack, pack, and give as a hostess gift, and you can even mail them to someone for the holidays. The first time I made them, I tucked half the batch in the freezer for emergencies, and that stash lasted about two days.

One tip: grate your own sharp cheddar, because pre-shredded cheese doesn't blend into the butter and flour the same way. Bake them until the bottoms are slightly brown, or they'll turn out soggy. Once cooled, they stay fresh in a zip-top bag for about a week, and they freeze for up to two months.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/cheese-crispies-with-rice-krispies/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

8 ounces Sharp cheddar cheese 2 cups grated

1 cup butter 2 sticks, room temperature

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups Rice Krispies

flaky sea salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375º. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

With an electric mixer, cream butter and cheese until well combined.

Whisk together flour with salt and cayenne pepper. Add to the cheese mixture and mix until well combined. Add Rice Krispies and mix, just until combined.

Use a small cookie scoop or roll the dough into small balls about two teaspoons. Flatten with the bottom of a glass dipped in flour to keep the dough from sticking to the glass.

Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/cheese-crispies-with-rice-krispies/







