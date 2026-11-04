Old fashioned mac and cheese that's creamy underneath, crusty on top

Most mac and cheese asks you to make a roux and hope it doesn't turn grainy. This one skips it completely and still comes out creamy.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

I first made this after trying to copy the mac and cheese at Poole's Diner in Raleigh. I had Ashley Christensen's cookbook open on the counter and a big pile of white cheddar next to it. It came out close enough that it has been my go-to ever since.

There is no flour and no butter in the sauce. The heavy cream thickens as it simmers, and the cheese melts right into it, so it stays smooth. The rest of the cheese goes on top and gets broiled until golden and crusty.

It takes about 30 minutes, so it works on a regular weeknight, but it really shines on the holiday table. You can also make it ahead and keep it in the fridge. Let it come to room temperature, then pop it under the broiler right before serving.

One tip: grate your own cheese. The bagged kind doesn't melt the same, and you can taste the difference in the sauce. If you have leftover brisket, stir in about half a cup, chopped, with the cheese and it turns into a full meal.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/macaroni-cheese-pooles-diner/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

6 ounces dry elbow macaroni 2 cups

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 ounces parmesan cheese ½ cup grated

2 ounces gruyere cheese ½ cup grated

6 ounces white cheddar 1 ½ cups grated

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

In a medium pot, bring 2 quarts of water and salt to a boil. Add pasta and boil until it is al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain and place on a rimmed baking sheet to cool, sprinkle with vegetable oil.

Combine cheese in a bowl, reserving 60% for the top.

In a large saucepan, bring the cream and salt to a boil. Let simmer for about 2 minutes. The cream will foam and then subside. Add the cooked pasta and cook, stirring occasionally until the sauce starts to thicken slightly, about 2 minutes. Add just 40% of cheese in small handfuls, stirring and waiting after each addition until completely melted and incorporated into the sauce.

Transfer to a 2 quart baking dish or an iron skillet, and add the remaining cheese to the top. Place on a baking sheet under the broiler for 3-5 minutes, rotating until the cheese melts and is golden brown. Remove and let it rest for about 5 minutes before serving.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/macaroni-cheese-pooles-diner/







