Butte’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with lots of options for nurses, therapists, and imaging pros. If you’re open to travel or local contracts, there’s solid money to be made here.

Employer: Eduro Healthcare – Southwest Montana Veterans Home

Eduro Healthcare – Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $20,000 sign-on bonus, competitive salary, full benefits, CE support

Work with Veterans in a modern skilled nursing and rehab setting, with a tight-knit therapy team and strong support. Great fit if you want meaningful OT work plus easy access to skiing, hot springs, and national parks.

Employer: Eduro Healthcare – Southwest Montana Veterans Home

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, PTO/holidays, daily pay option

Provide hands-on care for long-term care residents in a beautiful skilled nursing facility focused on high-quality Veteran care. Good match if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and a team-based environment.

(Duplicate listing on Indeed with same role and details not repeated.)

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,167/week (based on posted package)

ED travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Coast is a highly rated travel agency, nice if you want peace of mind and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $58/hour + $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, day-1 health insurance

Great if you’re local or nearby and want contract pay without full travel status. Includes guaranteed stipend if you’re called off and extra-hour bonus for overtime.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,257/week

ED travel assignment with day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and bonuses for extra hours. Good option if you want a classic ER travel gig with a well-known agency.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $2,143/week

Night-shift ER travel role with weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, 401(k) match, and day-1 benefits. Ideal if you prefer nights and want strong travel support and perks.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $60/hour

Day-shift ultrasound role for techs with 2+ years’ experience, with day-1 health insurance, PTO, and guaranteed stipend if called off. Great if you’re regional and want high hourly pay without full travel.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits offered)

Set up and educate patients on home respiratory equipment like CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators. Good fit if you like patient teaching, some on-call work, and a mix of technical and clinical tasks.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,351/week

General ultrasound travel role with 10-hour days and guaranteed hours. Triage offers day-one insurance, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Butte, MT & surrounding areas

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,986–$2,163/week

Home health OT role (paid hourly, not per visit) with a set territory, ideal if you have OASIS and home health experience. Comes with day-1 benefits, CE support, and strong home health-specific backing.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,290/week

Vascular sonography travel role doing general and vascular studies (no echo or breast). Includes housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,089–$2,153/week

Diagnostic and vascular ultrasound role (no echo/breast) for techs with 2+ years’ experience and ARDMS. AMN offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing help, and CE.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $51–$55/hour

Day-shift local contract with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and housing support if needed. Nice if you’re within commuting distance and want premium hourly pay.

Employer: talent4health

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,376/week

Travel ultrasound role for ARDMS techs with 2+ years’ experience and BLS. Good if you want a traveler-focused agency with personalized support.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,138/week

Ultrasound travel contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options. Solid choice if you want a smaller agency feel with full benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: Approx. $3,116/week

High-paying Labor & Delivery travel role with day-one benefits, 401(k), and retention bonuses. Great if you’ve got solid L&D experience and want to maximize weekly pay.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,427/week

Ultrasound travel contract with Host’s strong benefits, housing support, and 401(k) match. Good if you like 10-hour days and a well-supported travel experience.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,314/week

Travel ultrasound role for techs with 2+ years’ experience, plus day-1 health insurance, PTO, and bonuses. Nice if you already like working with Stability.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,308/week

Ultrasound tech role where you’ll handle imaging, measurements, and work closely with physicians. Trustaff offers high pay, guaranteed hours, and strong recruiter support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it before it disappears. Butte’s a great place to stack experience and enjoy the mountains at the same time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.