Butte has a few solid admin roles open right now, especially if you like keeping busy and being the hub of the office.

Employer: MacKay (Pioneer Technical Services)

MacKay (Pioneer Technical Services) Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $30/hour (US pay range)

Support geotechnical and materials testing lab managers with reports, proposals, scheduling, and general office tasks. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with MS Office/Google Workspace, and like a mix of admin work and light lab support. Includes a 401(k) with up to 4% match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick time, 11 holidays, disability coverage, and employee ownership options.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep a busy hospice office running smoothly by handling daily operations, supporting leadership, and helping staff get to the right resources. Great if you have strong computer skills, like working with people, and have some healthcare or medical records office experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.