Butte’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid local roles and well‑paid travel contracts coming through town. If you’re open to nights, travel, or specialized care, there’s good money and experience on the table.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver prescribed radiation treatments using advanced equipment while keeping patients safe and comfortable. You’ll follow detailed treatment plans, stick to strict safety standards, and work closely with a clinical support team.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, full-time (contract)

Estimated Pay: $2,143 per week

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week, 13-week contract

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Night-shift ER role for RNs who want strong weekly pay plus travel perks. Comes with weekly direct deposit, housing stipend, day-one medical benefits, and 401(k) match, ideal if you have 1–2+ years of ED experience and want a focused, high-acuity setting.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Southwest Montana (Butte area)

Type: Travel, full-time (contract)

Estimated Pay: $2,041 per week

Schedule: Days, 3x12, 36 hrs/week, 13-week contract

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Day-shift OT contract working with veterans in Southwest Montana, with guaranteed hours and a clear 13-week timeline. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of OT experience and want meaningful rehab work plus travel pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—similar roles often sit right next to these listings. Don’t wait too long; travel and specialty jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.