Butte’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains and local nonprofits both hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc. Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at Goodwill, supporting retail, production, and donation door operations and sometimes acting as Supervisor in Charge for the whole site. This role is active and hands-on, with evening/weekend hours, team coaching, and strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with up to 4% contribution, PTO, tuition assistance, and store discounts.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Butte, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, handle returns, sell lotto and money orders, and help with loyalty sign-ups. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying organized, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/401(k) benefits if eligible.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Butte, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choosing quality items, managing substitutions, and getting bags ready for pickup. Great if you prefer steady movement over cashier work, are detail-focused, and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and store discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.