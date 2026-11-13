Butte’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like media, marketing, or big-ticket retail. If you’re competitive and love talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Butte, MT (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with uncapped earning potential)

Work with local businesses to build custom ad campaigns across radio, digital, events, and more. This role is great if you have 2+ years of sales experience, like consultative selling, and want strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health coverage, 401(k) match, and training).

Employer: Bretz RV & Marine

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based; typical new reps earn ~$50,000–$75,000, with top performers earning six figures; $4,000/month training guarantee for first 4 months

Sell RVs and boats to customers who love the outdoors—no prior RV or marine sales needed. If you’re coachable, competitive, and ready to work Saturdays, this offers big upside, paid training, benefits, and a clear path to grow your income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a fit you didn’t expect. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.