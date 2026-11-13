🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Butte, MT (Up to $18/hr)

Butte’s food and hospitality scene is growing, with new spots opening and hotels staying busy. Here are several solid local jobs if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Happy's Hamburgers

Happy's Hamburgers Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Lead the line in a busy kitchen, cook to set recipes, and keep service running smooth and on time. Great fit if you already have solid cooking experience and want a lead role with steady hours.

Employer: Happy's Hamburgers

Happy's Hamburgers Location: Butte, MT

Type: Part-time to full-time (25–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00/hour + tips (DOE)

New 50s-style diner opening in town, hiring a Dining Room Manager/Lead Server plus servers. Fun, fast-paced front-of-house work with tips and a chance to help shape a brand-new spot.

Employer: Hampton Inn Butte

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Not listed (benefits at 30+ hrs/week)

Not listed (benefits at 30+ hrs/week) Pay: $15 – $17/hour, DOE

Keep hotel linens clean and fresh by washing, drying, folding, and treating stains. Good for someone reliable who likes steady, behind-the-scenes work and wants hospitality experience.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC (The Springs at Butte)

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Part-time (evenings & some weekends)

(evenings & some weekends) Pay: Not listed

Support the dining team by washing dishes, keeping the kitchen clean, and helping in the dining room for a senior living community. Great entry role if you want steady work and like helping residents feel at home.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.