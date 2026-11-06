🏥 Butte, MT Travel & Local Healthcare Roles with Multiple Openings

Butte’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for travel nurses and therapists. If you’re up for the mountains, night shifts, and solid pay, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,929/week

Work L&D nights with a big national agency offering day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12

Pay: Approx. $2,257/week + $600 travel bonus

Emergency Department contract with day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 5x8 days

Pay: Approx. $2,567/week

Outpatient PT role with a 24-week run and 40 hours/week; must live 50+ miles away to qualify for travel stipends.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12

Pay: Approx. $2,769/week

L&D contract supporting moms and newborns, with $600 travel bonus, day-one UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Approx. $2,623/week

Day-shift L&D role with weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, 401(k) match, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,813/week

High-paying night L&D contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision plus housing options.

(Similar PRN L&D postings with the same pay, shift, and start date are available under different job IDs.)

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 rotating

Pay: Approx. $2,167/week

ED role with stipend guaranteed on facility call-offs, plus support from a highly rated travel agency.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,143/week

Night-shift ER contract with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing stipends, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,219/week

Night ED assignment with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full medical benefits.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,009/week

Shorter 12-week Med/Surg contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, relocation and licensure support, and pet-friendly housing options.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,023/week

Another Med/Surg night role with similar benefits, bonuses, and recruiter support, but a 13-week term.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,071/week

Med/Surg contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full benefits, plus housing options.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Butte, MT

Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 5x8 days

Pay: Approx. $2,881/week

Day-shift PT role with holiday pay, retention bonus, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision, ideal if you want a longer, stable contract.

Employer: Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc. (CCCS)

Location: Butte, MT (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 4x10-hour shifts

Pay: $37–$45/hour

Clinic-style RN role providing minor health care services to clients in CCCS programs, with a 4-day workweek and a big benefits list (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: AWARE Inc.

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year to start

Lead clinical role working with young kids and families, providing supervision, counseling, and treatment planning, with health benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and professional development.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply before the good contracts get snapped up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.