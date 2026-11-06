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🏥 Butte, MT Travel & Local Healthcare Roles with Multiple Openings
Butte’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for travel nurses and therapists. If you’re up for the mountains, night shifts, and solid pay, there’s a lot here for you.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $2,929/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,929/week
Work L&D nights with a big national agency offering day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.
Travel ED RN – $2,257/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12
- Pay: Approx. $2,257/week + $600 travel bonus
Emergency Department contract with day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,567/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 5x8 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,567/week
Outpatient PT role with a 24-week run and 40 hours/week; must live 50+ miles away to qualify for travel stipends.
Travel L&D RN – $2,769/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12
- Pay: Approx. $2,769/week
L&D contract supporting moms and newborns, with $600 travel bonus, day-one UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO, and guaranteed hours.
Travel L&D RN – $2,623/week (Days)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,623/week
Day-shift L&D role with weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, 401(k) match, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.
Travel L&D RN – $2,813/week (Nights)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,813/week
High-paying night L&D contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision plus housing options.
(Similar PRN L&D postings with the same pay, shift, and start date are available under different job IDs.)
Travel ED RN – $2,167/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 rotating
- Pay: Approx. $2,167/week
ED role with stipend guaranteed on facility call-offs, plus support from a highly rated travel agency.
Travel ED RN – $2,143/week (Nights)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,143/week
Night-shift ER contract with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing stipends, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel ED RN – $2,219/week (Nights)
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,219/week
Night ED assignment with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full medical benefits.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,009/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,009/week
Shorter 12-week Med/Surg contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, relocation and licensure support, and pet-friendly housing options.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,023/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,023/week
Another Med/Surg night role with similar benefits, bonuses, and recruiter support, but a 13-week term.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,071/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,071/week
Med/Surg contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), and full benefits, plus housing options.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,881/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 5x8 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,881/week
Day-shift PT role with holiday pay, retention bonus, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision, ideal if you want a longer, stable contract.
Registered Nurse (RN) – 4x10s, $37–$45/hr
- Employer: Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc. (CCCS)
- Location: Butte, MT (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 4x10-hour shifts
- Pay: $37–$45/hour
Clinic-style RN role providing minor health care services to clients in CCCS programs, with a 4-day workweek and a big benefits list (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more).
LCPC/LCSW – Early Childhood Services – $60K–$70K
- Employer: AWARE Inc.
- Location: Butte, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year to start
Lead clinical role working with young kids and families, providing supervision, counseling, and treatment planning, with health benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and professional development.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply before the good contracts get snapped up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.