🚧 Butte, MT Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Butte’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building, welding, and leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Butte, MT.

Employer: PUSH, Inc. (JKL Associates division)

PUSH, Inc. (JKL Associates division) Location: Butte, MT (NW Region, 100% travel )

(NW Region, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads utility construction projects, managing foremen and crews to hit safety, quality, and budget goals. Good fit if you have 5+ years supervising utility construction, can travel full-time, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and training.

Employer: Continental Steel Works

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00/hour (DOE)

Steady weekday schedule (Mon–Fri, ~8:30–5:00) doing stick, MIG, TIG and shop work with shears, press brake, rolls, drills, and grinders. Great if you already weld, want to get certified in-house, and like the idea of 401(k) matching and PTO after a probation period.

Employer: Continental Steel Works

Location: Butte, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour (DOE)

Hands-on fabricating role using blueprints plus stick, MIG, TIG and shop equipment; pipe welding experience is a plus. Good match if you have 2+ years fabricating, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want a regular Mon–Fri day shift with 401(k) matching and PTO.

Employer: William M Kronmiller & Co., Inc.

Location: Butte, MT 59701 (commute preferred)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Work on structural steel fabrication, reading blueprints and using various welding and cutting tools. Comes with a strong benefits package: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO; ideal if you’ve got at least 1 year of welding experience and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops are willing to train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.