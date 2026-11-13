The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the northern San Joaquin Valley and the nearby foothills in California. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect until 7 PM PST this evening.

Gusty winds may blow around loose items, and tree limbs could fall, which may cause a few power outages. The strongest winds are expected this afternoon and evening. Driving may be hard, especially for high profile vehicles, so people should use extra care on the roads.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®