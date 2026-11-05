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Butte County

Butte County Surplus Office Supply Sale Nov. 13

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYv7e_1GpedjZj00

Butte County will hold a surplus sale on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 14 County Center Drive, Oroville. Desks, tables, chairs, file cabinets, computer monitors, and other office supplies will be sold for $1 to $25, with payment by cash or checks with ID.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Butte

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