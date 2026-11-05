undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Butte County
Butte County urges residents to prepare for floods
5 days ago
Butte County urges people in flood‑prone areas to get sandbags before severe storms. Sandbags are sold year‑round at local hardware stores, and the County provides a limited supply of sandbags and sand at designated sites across the county before major storms. Learn more about seasonal flood safety and where to get supplies at buttecounty.ca.gov/2304/Flood-Preparedness.
This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Butte
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.