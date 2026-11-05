Butte County urges residents to prepare for floods

Butte County urges people in flood‑prone areas to get sandbags before severe storms. Sandbags are sold year‑round at local hardware stores, and the County provides a limited supply of sandbags and sand at designated sites across the county before major storms. Learn more about seasonal flood safety and where to get supplies at buttecounty.ca.gov/2304/Flood-Preparedness.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Butte