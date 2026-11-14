🚧 Short water shutoff today on 8th Street in Butner

The South Granville Water and Sewer Authority (SGWASA) will briefly shut off water service this afternoon for a repair.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026 , starting around 2:00 PM

, starting around How long: About 1.5 hours (service expected back by 3:30 PM if work stays on schedule)

About (service expected back by if work stays on schedule) Where: 200 block of 8th Street in Butner, between West C Street and West B Street, including Tin Pines Apartments

Water service in this area will be temporarily interrupted while crews repair a 6-inch water main.

If you live or run a business in this stretch of 8th Street, you may want to fill water containers ahead of time and plan around the outage. SGWASA says they will share updates if the timing of the interruption changes.