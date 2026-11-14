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Butner
⚠️ Today: 8th Street water shutoff 2–3:30 PM in Butner
12 days ago
🚧 Short water shutoff today on 8th Street in Butner
The South Granville Water and Sewer Authority (SGWASA) will briefly shut off water service this afternoon for a repair.
- When: Friday, November 13, 2026, starting around 2:00 PM
- How long: About 1.5 hours (service expected back by 3:30 PM if work stays on schedule)
- Where: 200 block of 8th Street in Butner, between West C Street and West B Street, including Tin Pines Apartments
Water service in this area will be temporarily interrupted while crews repair a 6-inch water main.
If you live or run a business in this stretch of 8th Street, you may want to fill water containers ahead of time and plan around the outage. SGWASA says they will share updates if the timing of the interruption changes.
More Info: Service Interruption on 8th Street
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