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Butler
📅 Thanksgiving turkey canvas painting night in Butler
5 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving turkey painting night in Butler
Bring the family out for a fun Thanksgiving Turkey Canvas Painting night at Steele's Brushes and Ceramics, 1631 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.
- Date: Thursday, November 19
- Time: 6:00–8:00 PM
- Cost: $20 per person
- Canvas size: 12x12
- Included: canvas, paints, brushes, and an apron
- Phone: 724-679-0448
This is great for kids and beginners — no painting experience needed. You’ll be guided step by step to paint a cute turkey with bright fall feathers and pumpkins, perfect as a Thanksgiving decoration or a gift.
Call 724-679-0448 for more info or to save your spot.
More Info: Thanksgiving Turkey Canvas Painting | Experience B...
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