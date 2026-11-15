📅 Thanksgiving turkey painting night in Butler

Bring the family out for a fun Thanksgiving Turkey Canvas Painting night at Steele's Brushes and Ceramics, 1631 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.

Date: Thursday, November 19

Time: 6:00–8:00 PM

Cost: $20 per person

Canvas size: 12x12

Included: canvas, paints, brushes, and an apron

canvas, paints, brushes, and an apron Phone: 724-679-0448

This is great for kids and beginners — no painting experience needed. You’ll be guided step by step to paint a cute turkey with bright fall feathers and pumpkins, perfect as a Thanksgiving decoration or a gift.

Call 724-679-0448 for more info or to save your spot.