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Butler
📅 Friendsgiving tray painting night in Butler Nov. 18
5 days ago
📅 Paint a Friendsgiving tray in Butler on Nov. 18
Looking for a cozy night out with friends? On November 18 from 6:00–8:00 PM, head to 1631 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001 for Friendsgiving Doodles Tray Night.
You’ll paint your own Friendsgiving-themed tray with fall leaves and doodles.
Details:
- Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Cost: Price depends on the item you pick
- All paints, glazing, and firing are included
- No painting experience needed – staff will guide you
- Finished pieces stay to be glazed and fired and will be ready for pickup in about 7–10 days
Bring your favorite people, paint a tray for your holiday table, or make a gift for a friend. For questions, call (724) 679-0448.
More Info: Friendsgiving Doodles Tray | Experience Butler Cou...
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