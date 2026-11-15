📅 Paint a Friendsgiving tray in Butler on Nov. 18

Looking for a cozy night out with friends? On November 18 from 6:00–8:00 PM, head to 1631 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001 for Friendsgiving Doodles Tray Night.

You’ll paint your own Friendsgiving-themed tray with fall leaves and doodles.

Details:

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost: Price depends on the item you pick

All paints, glazing, and firing are included

are included No painting experience needed – staff will guide you

– staff will guide you Finished pieces stay to be glazed and fired and will be ready for pickup in about 7–10 days

Bring your favorite people, paint a tray for your holiday table, or make a gift for a friend. For questions, call (724) 679-0448.