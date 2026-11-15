📅 Fall goose canvas painting night in Butler

Enjoy a relaxed paint night on Monday, November 16, from 6:00–8:00 PM at 1631 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.

You’ll paint a 16x20 canvas featuring a goofy goose in a plaid scarf kicking up colorful fall leaves. The class is $30 per person and includes your canvas, paints, brushes, and step-by-step instruction. No painting experience is needed, and you take your artwork home that night.

Bring a friend or make it a cozy solo night out.

For more info or to sign up, contact the venue at (724) 679-0448 or visit their website.