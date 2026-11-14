Butler’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for both students and experienced pros. Here are several local roles where you can work hands-on with real hardware and systems.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: Butler, PA

Type: Full-time internship / co-op

Salary: Not listed

Work in a major steel plant, helping with maintenance, design, and improvement of heavy equipment. Good fit if you’re a Mechanical Engineering student (sophomore year done by summer 2027) who wants real plant experience and a shot at future full-time work.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: Butler, PA

Type: Full-time internship / co-op

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role with automation, software, and control systems in a steel mill setting. Ideal for Computer, Software, or Electrical Engineering students who want experience with industrial networks, sensors, and process modeling.

Employer: Power House Manufacturing Inc.

Location: Butler, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $50.00 per hour

Join a small, growing team building test systems for EV charging, military power systems, batteries, and renewable energy. Mix of design, wiring, testing, and troubleshooting—great if you like both engineering and hands-on shop work.

Employer: Power House Manufacturing Inc.

Location: Butler, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $45.00 per hour

Work across product design and production for power and electronics test equipment, including 3D-printed parts and new assemblies. Good for Mechanical or Mechatronics grads who want variety and direct impact in a small-company setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.