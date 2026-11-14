📅 Rave-style arts night in downtown Butler

The GFWC Jr Women's Club is hosting “Raving for the Arts” on November 14, 2027, from 6:30 PM–10:00 PM at 344 S. Main Street, Butler, PA 16001.

This 18+ sober event includes dancing, kandi bracelets, face painting, mocktails, and fun raffle baskets.

Tickets:

$10 General Admission

$25 Mocktail Admission (includes 2 mocktails)

Tickets are available on presale and at the door.

Proceeds help support the arts in Butler and the club’s community work. For venue info, contact 344 S. Main St, Butler, PA 16001, (724) 283-6922.