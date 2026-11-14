📅 High-energy throwback concert in downtown Butler

Journey Thru The Ages is coming back to Butler on November 14 at 7:00 PM.

The show features big hits from multiple eras – classic rock, pop favorites, and sing‑along anthems designed to keep the crowd dancing all night.

Location: 151 N. Main Street, Butler, PA 16001 (downtown Butler)

A related partner is listed at 149 N. Main St, Butler, PA 16001 with phone (724) 256-5684 and a website for more info.

If you’re into live music and nostalgic hits, mark your calendar, grab some friends, and plan a night out on Main Street.