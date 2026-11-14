Butler’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics Location: Butler, PA (and other Western/Central PA sites)

(and other Western/Central PA sites) Type: Part-time or full-time outpatient pediatrics

Part-time or full-time outpatient pediatrics Salary: Not listed (includes excellent compensation + full benefits)

Outpatient-only pediatrics with RN triage taking first call, in well-established practices. Mix of weekday schedules, some sites offering evenings/weekends only, plus CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) with employer match.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Butler, PA

Type: Contract / Travel

Salary: About $3,347 weekly gross

Day-shift Cath Lab travel RN role (4x10s, Monday–Friday) for an experienced nurse with strong hemodynamic and STEMI skills. You’ll work across Cath Lab, EP, and IR in 3 procedure suites, handling about 7 adult cases per day.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Butler, PA

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks)

Travel assignment (13 weeks) Salary: $3,205–$3,406 per week

Day-shift Cath Lab RN contract at a 273-bed acute care hospital, 4x10s, with a 13-week assignment. Comes with Aya’s full travel package: day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing options or stipend, CEUs, and licensing/relocation support.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Butler, PA

Type: Locum / Contract

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay and pays weekly)

OB-only hospital call, 7 am–7 am pager shifts, covering unassigned and ER patients. Expect about 25–30 deliveries and 8–10 C-sections per month, with CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: Lifesteps, Inc.

Location: Butler, PA

Type: Full-time and part-time

Salary: Not listed (full-time roles include a strong benefits package)

Hands-on caregiving in a residential home setting, helping adults with disabilities with daily living, personal care, and community outings. No experience needed, paid training, steady evening or overnight shifts, and full-time staff get 100% paid employee medical, dental, and vision premiums, paid time off, holidays, and a 403(b).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.