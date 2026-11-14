undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Butler, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
Butler’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Outpatient Pediatrics at UPMC – Full or Part Time
- Employer: UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics
- Location: Butler, PA (and other Western/Central PA sites)
- Type: Part-time or full-time outpatient pediatrics
- Salary: Not listed (includes excellent compensation + full benefits)
Outpatient-only pediatrics with RN triage taking first call, in well-established practices. Mix of weekday schedules, some sites offering evenings/weekends only, plus CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) with employer match.
Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Nurse – Travel RN
- Employer: VyTalent Solutions
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Contract / Travel
- Salary: About $3,347 weekly gross
Day-shift Cath Lab travel RN role (4x10s, Monday–Friday) for an experienced nurse with strong hemodynamic and STEMI skills. You’ll work across Cath Lab, EP, and IR in 3 procedure suites, handling about 7 adult cases per day.
Travel Cath Lab Registered Nurse – $3,205–$3,406/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks)
- Salary: $3,205–$3,406 per week
Day-shift Cath Lab RN contract at a 273-bed acute care hospital, 4x10s, with a 13-week assignment. Comes with Aya’s full travel package: day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing options or stipend, CEUs, and licensing/relocation support.
Locum Tenens OB Hospitalist – OB Pager Call Only
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Locum / Contract
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay and pays weekly)
OB-only hospital call, 7 am–7 am pager shifts, covering unassigned and ER patients. Expect about 25–30 deliveries and 8–10 C-sections per month, with CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.
Direct Care Aide (Residential Care for Adults With Disabilities)
- Employer: Lifesteps, Inc.
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Salary: Not listed (full-time roles include a strong benefits package)
Hands-on caregiving in a residential home setting, helping adults with disabilities with daily living, personal care, and community outings. No experience needed, paid training, steady evening or overnight shifts, and full-time staff get 100% paid employee medical, dental, and vision premiums, paid time off, holidays, and a 403(b).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.