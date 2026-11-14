Butler’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1885

Walmart Supercenter Location: 400 Butler Cmns, Butler, PA 16001

400 Butler Cmns, Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

This role mixes customer service with basic auto service coordination while shoppers are in the store. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid education program, and chances to move up.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market (Store 2743500)

(Store 2743500) Location: 1024 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

1024 North Main Street, Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour

You’ll run the register, help with fuel and lottery, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you want steady evening hours and like a mix of customer interaction and light physical work.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Butler, PA

Butler, PA Type: Full-time (morning and evening availability required)

(morning and evening availability required) Pay: Starts at $18.10/hour

Lead the front-end team, coach associates, handle cash processes, and keep lines moving. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus key-holder responsibility.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt

Location: Butler, PA

Butler, PA Type: Seasonal , full-time and part-time options

, full-time and part-time options Pay: Competitive salary (exact rate not listed)

Be the first friendly face in a tax office—greet clients, confirm appointments, and keep things running smoothly. Offers flexible schedules, training, and a long list of benefits and discounts, even if you’re new to tax work.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.