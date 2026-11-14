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Butler
🛒 Butler, PA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Butler’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Auto Care Center Service Writer
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1885
- Location: 400 Butler Cmns, Butler, PA 16001
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
This role mixes customer service with basic auto service coordination while shoppers are in the store. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid education program, and chances to move up.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: GetGo Café + Market (Store 2743500)
- Location: 1024 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
- Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour
You’ll run the register, help with fuel and lottery, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you want steady evening hours and like a mix of customer interaction and light physical work.
Full-Time Customer Service Supervisor
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Full-time (morning and evening availability required)
- Pay: Starts at $18.10/hour
Lead the front-end team, coach associates, handle cash processes, and keep lines moving. Great step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus key-holder responsibility.
Client Support Associate (Seasonal)
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt
- Location: Butler, PA
- Type: Seasonal, full-time and part-time options
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact rate not listed)
Be the first friendly face in a tax office—greet clients, confirm appointments, and keep things running smoothly. Offers flexible schedules, training, and a long list of benefits and discounts, even if you’re new to tax work.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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