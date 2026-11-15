Butler has a few solid transportation roles right now, from seasonal delivery to a full-time auto dealership spot. Good mix of outdoor work, steady hours, and weekly pay.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Butler, NJ

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement

Stay active, work on your own, and deliver packages in your own vehicle around town. Great if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: Precision Jeep

Location: Butler, NJ

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Good fit if you like cars and being outdoors. You’ll move and park vehicles, help customers, and pick up basic auto service skills with free training and full-time hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.