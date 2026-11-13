📢 Mobile social services van coming to Butler

Navigating Hope, Morris County’s mobile outreach van, will be at the Church of Nazarene, 188 Kiel Ave, Butler, NJ 07405 on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

You can stop by to:

Apply for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF , and other assistance

, and other assistance Get connected to help with health and wellness, domestic violence, aging services, WIC, EITC, and more

Just show up during the event hours at the church parking area where the van is located. You can also share this event with others by entering email addresses in the form on the event page.