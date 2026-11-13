The Bates County Historical Society & Museum at 802 Elks Drive, Butler, MO 64730 is open April 1–October 1 on Tuesdays 8:00 AM–11:00 AM and Wednesday–Friday 8:00 AM–3:00 PM, with fully accessible facilities, ample parking, and a gift shop. Exhibits cover Osage and Harmony Mission history, the Battle of Island Mound, Order #11, coal mining, railroads, a display on author Robert Heinlein, and 8 Victorian Age exhibit rooms, and Robertson Hall is available to rent for meetings and events. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students ages 6–17, and free for children 5 and under and Historical Society members; call 660-679-0134 for staffing confirmation. More information: https://batescountymuseum.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Butler Area Chamber of Commerce