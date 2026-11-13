Butler’s healthcare scene is small but busy, and rehab roles are in demand. If you’re a PT or PTA looking for steady hours and strong benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Butler, KY (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Part-time / PRN (15–25 hrs/week)

Salary: Premium PRN rate (exact amount not listed)

Consistent PRN hours with a flexible schedule during the week or weekends. You’ll evaluate and treat residents under physician orders to help them reach their best level of function.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Butler, KY (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, 4–5 days)

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Benefits: Low-cost health, dental, vision; 401(k); generous PTO (up to 168 hours in year 1 with cash-out options); licensure reimbursement; 100% company-paid CEUs; robust new grad mentorship

Great fit if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and support as a new or experienced PT. You’ll provide hands-on therapy to residents and help them stay as independent as possible.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Butler, KY (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, 4–5 days)

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Benefits: Health, dental, vision; 401(k); generous PTO with cash-out options; licensure reimbursement; 100% company-paid CEUs; new grad mentorship; referral bonus program

Ideal for a licensed PTA who wants full-time hours and strong support from a supervising PT. New grads are welcome, and there’s a clear focus on growth and continuing education.

If one of these roles feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.