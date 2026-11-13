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Basketball
Eastside Blazers play Wheeler for Regional title
4 days ago
The Eastside Blazers will play Wheeler for a regional championship on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 PM at Eastside Jr./Sr. High School. Tickets are available at this link, and the game stream is available at IHSAA TV.
This content is adapted from materials provided by DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools
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