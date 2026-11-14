📅 Holiday lights, parades & strolls around Butler County

Looking for holiday lights this year? Butler County has a bunch of options for families and friends.

Fun Fore All: Holiday Lights Mini Golf



Festive mini golf plus indoor arcade.



Hours: Sun–Thu 5–9 pm, Fri–Sat 5–10 pm.



Note: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets available on their website.

Enchanted Lights: A Magical Holiday Stroll



Outdoor walk-through with music, lights, benches, bonfires, and warm drinks nearby.



Takes about 40–45 minutes.



Leashed dogs allowed on select dates (check their site). Tickets sold online.

Zelienople Community Park Light Up Night



Live concert, ornament-making, hot chocolate, caroling, and lights.

Santa’s First Stop – Cranberry Township



Free, family-friendly with live reindeer, Santa meet-and-greet, caroling, shopping, and a giant tree lighting.



Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Cranberry Township EMS Toys for Tots drive.

Miracle on Main – Zelienople



Horse-drawn carriages, Santa, princesses, live animals, lights, decorations, and music.



Annual light-up parade at 7 pm on Main Street.

Holiday Parades (Butler County)