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📅 Holiday lights, strolls, and parades in Butler County
📅 Holiday lights, parades & strolls around Butler County
Looking for holiday lights this year? Butler County has a bunch of options for families and friends.
Fun Fore All: Holiday Lights Mini Golf
Festive mini golf plus indoor arcade.
Hours: Sun–Thu 5–9 pm, Fri–Sat 5–10 pm.
Note: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets available on their website.
Enchanted Lights: A Magical Holiday Stroll
Outdoor walk-through with music, lights, benches, bonfires, and warm drinks nearby.
Takes about 40–45 minutes.
Leashed dogs allowed on select dates (check their site). Tickets sold online.
Zelienople Community Park Light Up Night
Live concert, ornament-making, hot chocolate, caroling, and lights.
Santa’s First Stop – Cranberry Township
Free, family-friendly with live reindeer, Santa meet-and-greet, caroling, shopping, and a giant tree lighting.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Cranberry Township EMS Toys for Tots drive.
Miracle on Main – Zelienople
Horse-drawn carriages, Santa, princesses, live animals, lights, decorations, and music.
Annual light-up parade at 7 pm on Main Street.
Holiday Parades (Butler County)
- Chicora Christmas Parade: Nov 21, 3 pm
- Saxonburg Annual Holiday Parade: Nov 27, 7 pm
- Butler’s Spirit of Christmas Parade: Nov 28, 5:30 pm
- Light Up Mars Parade: Nov 28, 6 pm
- Zelienople Christmas Parade: Dec 3, 7 pm
- West Sunbury VFD’s Christmas Parade: Dec 6, 7 pm
More Info: Holiday Lights in Butler County, PA | Experience B...
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