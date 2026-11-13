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Sports
📅 RMS girls basketball at Butler County Middle – Nov 16
7 days ago
📅 RMS girls basketball at Butler County Middle
The RMS girls basketball team will play Butler County Middle School on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Where: Butler County Middle School
Who: Russellville Middle School girls team vs. Butler County Middle
If you have a student on the team or just want to support local middle school sports, mark your calendar and head over to cheer them on.
More Info: RMS Girls B-Ball VS. Butler County Middle @ Butler...
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