📅 RMS girls basketball at Butler County Middle

The RMS girls basketball team will play Butler County Middle School on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Where: Butler County Middle School

Who: Russellville Middle School girls team vs. Butler County Middle

If you have a student on the team or just want to support local middle school sports, mark your calendar and head over to cheer them on.