Data startup Matia just emerged from stealth with a $10.5 million seed round — check out its 11-slide pitch deck

The cofounders of Matia, Benjamin and Geva Segal. Matia.

Miami-based data operations startup Matia has secured $10.5 million in seed funding.

The startup helps companies simplify data collection and integration for AI applications.

BI got an exclusive look at the 11-slide pitch deck Matia used to secure the fresh funding.

Miami-based data management startup Matia has just come out of stealth with $10.5 million in seed funding .

The startup, which was founded by two brothers in 2023, has developed software tools for companies to simplify the way they collect, catalog, and unify their datasets.

There are many data management tools in the market — but Matia aims to create a single platform on which companies can consolidate their data needs.

"We're making data collaborative and easier to interact with," Benjamin Segal, cofounder and CEO of Matia, told Business Insider. "Essentially, our platform allows people to communicate the same language with data."

Matia has created a tool that it says catches errors and anomalies in datasets. The goal is to allow data to be ingested — collected and stored in a database — more accurately to enable better AI outcomes.

"You need to aggregate the data in one place," Segal said. "This allows people that are non-technical to collaborate with technical people, and allows them to work with multiple vendors."

The startup's pitch deck, shared exclusively with BI, states that it has four early customers and 10 companies who are showing "strong interest." Its customers include fintech companies Ramp and Obligo.

Matia was founded by Benjamin and his brother Geva.

Benjamin Segal told BI that "the market was very interested in data and AI solutions," which resulted in the startup receiving multiple term sheets . "For us, it was about finding the right investors to take us to the next level, not the ones who were going to give us the highest valuation," he added.

The seed round was led by Leaders Fund and Secret Chord Ventures, with participation from Cerca Partners and Caffeinated Capital.

With the cash injection, the startup will focus on expanding its head count in its research and development division, and its go-to-market team.

Check out the 11-slide pitch deck used to secure the fresh funding.

