Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I'm a 27-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur who gives my parents and siblings up to $20,000 a month. I'm grateful to be able to help them.

    By Kimanzi Constable,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejCNd_0wP88Gsc00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rbc1m_0wP88Gsc00
    Sephora Grey is a lawyer and business owner.

    Courtesy of Sephora Grey

    • Sephora Grey is a lawyer who started a law school admissions business after launching a podcast.
    • Grey's business helps people get into law school and land jobs and has grown via TikTok.
    • Her business supports her family financially, generating over $300,000 in revenue this year.

    This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Sephora Grey , a 27-year-old lawyer and business owner in Mississippi. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

    My college journey started in 2015. I attended LSU in Baton Rouge for two years and then transferred to the University of Florida.

    I majored in political science and took out student loans to pay for college. I graduated in my third year in 2018.

    Six years later, I'm a lawyer supporting both myself and my family.

    I hadn't done the necessary preparation to go to law school

    After I graduated, I decided to work for a financial investment firm for eight months to earn money to pay down some of my student loans.

    While I worked, I studied and prepared for the LSAT , which I passed. Then, I went to Georgetown Law School. I got a hefty scholarship, which covered my living expenses, so I didn't work while I was in law school .

    I graduated from law school in May 2022

    I studied for and took the Washington, DC Bar exam that summer. After that, I worked as a federal judicial clerk in the US District Court for the District of Maryland for a year. I then accepted a circuit court clerkship on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, also on the Federal Circuit, which ended in August.

    During my clerkships, I started a law school prep podcast. I wanted information about law school to be freely available for people like me. I interviewed female attorneys, big law partners, big law associates, and high-level government attorneys.

    The podcast led to starting my business

    I was often asked how to get into law school. That sparked the idea to start a law school admissions consulting and coaching business.

    I now help individuals get into law school, perform well, and get jobs after law school. I wish I had had law school mentorship in my life — there is so much I just didn't know about the process. It's a lot of who you know in the legal field.

    I started sharing information about law school on TikTok , including the lessons from my podcast. People reached out, and my TikTok grew. I realized this could be a business.

    I accepted my 1st payment and made the business official in August 2022

    The business grew as I took steps to increase it through marketing, creating more content on TikTok, and telling my followers about Topping the Curve .

    I had a lot of success with my first round of clients — they went on to get scholarships to attend great law schools like Ohio, Boston, Georgetown, and Boston University.

    Initially, I offered one-on-one coaching, charging $150 an hour

    Clients could meet with me or send documents for review. I would examine their materials in depth, line by line. In my first five months, I made $15,000.

    The business grew as my TikTok grew. I joined a coaching group program to help me understand marketing and scaling a business. I learned to do webinars to book more clients and build an email list, which now has over 2,000 people.

    I eventually dropped the $150 individual sessions and stopped editing documents. I now only offer higher-priced, longer-term packages and online courses.

    This business has allowed me to support my family

    In November 2022, my parents bought a trucking business that we thought was successful but we later realized had many hidden expenses.

    By April 2023, the business's revenue continued to decline, from $50,000 to $60,000 a month to $10,000 to $20,000 a month. The high expenses related to equipment and insurance were also killing the business.

    My family originally lived in a different part of Florida and then moved to Miami for the business — so there are two houses and two sets of expenses. I live in Mississippi, where my circuit court clerkship was based.

    I started helping my parents and four siblings, giving them $15,000 to $20,000 monthly to compensate for the business revenue shortfall.

    My law school coaching business has generated over $300,000 in revenue this year, and I was paid $85,000 at my clerkship. Roughly, my clerkship income supports me, and my business income supports my family.

    At first, I felt pressure to support my family as a female breadwinner

    I sometimes worry that my business will stop doing well and I won't be able to support my family. It can also be stressful because I still work full-time while running my business.

    I've grown and stepped into my role as a female breadwinner . I'm grateful that I'm in a position to help my family, and they've told me so many times they're thankful. Even though I support my family this way, I live a good life.

    They don't ask me for money; I send it when I have it — I'm happy to do that. My mom is still a registered nurse and works full-time.

    I wondered how my boyfriend would feel about me supporting my family

    I have a romantic partner, but we keep our finances separate . Since we're unmarried, we don't believe in pooling our finances until we are.

    I'm grateful I don't have a boyfriend who is jealous or resentful of me making this kind of money and supporting my family. I won't let anyone else dictate how I live my life.

    I hope my parents' business can be sold, which they're actively trying to do, as it would relieve some stress. I'm also excited about starting a new full-time role at a law firm in a few months, and I will continue my business.

    Ultimately, I'd like to build a full-fledged admissions consulting business with consultants under me.

    Are you a female breadwinner who wants to share your story? Email Lauryn Haas at lhaas@businessinsider.com.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Law school admissionsGeorgetown Law SchoolCareer successStudent loans5Th circuit court of AppealsFinancial support

    Comments / 28

    Add a Comment
    Troy
    14h ago
    On behalf of your family, Thank you for being so generous!! May GOD continue to Bless you!!
    Ralph Hostien
    14h ago
    Are your siblings disabled?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    She’s Still Going Strong! Bold Woman Shares Her Journey From Student to Breadwinner and Law Coach
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    Social Security Administration will send two checks on the same day: Payments up to $4,873
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    8 million student-loan borrowers enrolled in Biden's new repayment plan won't have to make payments for at least another 6 months
    Business Insider8 days ago
    A Texas Woman Died After the Hospital Said It Would be a “Crime” to Intervene in Her Miscarriage
    ProPublica10 hours ago
    Woman cleaning grandfather's home after his passing learns he loved her more than she knew
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Dad keeps his hand in an awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent5 days ago
    A widower slipped a note to a waitress after his meal. What she read was achingly beautiful.
    Upworthy1 day ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tyler Perry Allegedly Once Fired An Actress For Making A Crew Member Cry Over An Incorrect Food Order
    thejasminebrand.com2 days ago
    8 Teas To Sip At Night Because They 'Burn Belly Fat' And Boost Metabolism Over 40: Peppermint Tea, More
    shefinds1 day ago
    I quit my successful career in Chicago to move to Texas and care for my grandmother. I'm now a full time caregiver.
    Insider1 day ago
    Simone Biles shows off luxury new home – but has no plans to share it with NFL star husband Jonathan Owens
    The US Sun2 days ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic8 days ago
    Melania Trump refers to George Floyd as only a 'Black Minneapolis resident' in her memoir
    Business Insider21 days ago
    Why clocks won't go back for daylight savings in two US states this weekend
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider22 days ago
    Bride cancels wedding ceremony to marry in the presence of her terminally ill dad: 'It was surreal'
    Upworthy5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy