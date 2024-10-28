An ex-VP of HR at Microsoft shares how to conquer meeting bloat by 'ranking the room'

Chris Williams, ex-VP of HR at Microsoft, created an easy way to plan meetings.

Participants are ranked from level five to one based on their importance.

Williams said level-one participants offer nothing and take away even less.

In over 40 years of executive experience, I've been in far too many meetings. Even as the VP of HR at Microsoft , there were overcrowded meetings I should've avoided. Meeting bloat feels inevitable until you realize most of the people shouldn't have been invited.

I've learned an easy way to tell if you should be in the room. This strategy is useful afterward to see if the meeting was worth your time and it can make future meetings better . It's called "Rank the Room."

There are five levels of involvement in a meeting: from the most important, level five, to the least important, level one. Ideally, a good meeting would be filled with level fours and fives, with a few threes for perspective. The others shouldn't be there.

Here's a look at the levels.

At the top, at level five, is the meeting organizer

They called the meeting to solve a problem, explore an issue, and create some results. They lead the discussion and drive to the outcome. They're at the top because, without them, there would be no meeting.

After the meeting , the level five should evaluate it. Was it a good discussion? Did they lead and ensure everyone participated well? Did it last exactly as long as necessary? Was there a clear and distinct outcome? Does everyone know their role in the next steps?

Level-four people are directly affected

These are the people who are directly impacted by the meeting's outcome. They are expected to be active participants and have a stake in what happens next. The results of this meeting will change what they do. They must be there, no question.

Afterward, if you were at level four, you should have been core to the discussion. Did you speak up ? Were you an effective advocate for your interests? Did you listen well to others and work toward progress? Or did you sow conflict? Worse, did you just let the meeting happen around you?

Level three people add value

They have insight or experience with the issue. Level three people provide a perspective that might be missed. They speak rarely, only when they can include something that shifts the conversation. Even if they aren't directly affected by the result, they certainly add value .

At level three, you need to be brutally honest with yourself after the meeting. Did you contribute significantly to the meeting? Did you talk too much , or not at all? Were your inputs actually heard? If you were the meeting organizer, would you add yourself to the follow-up meeting?

Level two people observe and learn

These participants are there to observe and sometimes learn. Often little more than stenographers, they don't have to be there. Seen yet never heard, their absence wouldn't change the meeting outcome.

If you went in as a level two, be very clear with yourself. What specifically did you learn from that meeting? How did your being there help the meeting at all? Or did it just help you? If the latter, you were really just a one. And you shouldn't have been there.

Finally, at the bottom are the level one people

They are there because they want to be or because someone feels an obligation to include them for some vague reason. They offer nothing and take away even less. They're often the reason the meeting is bigger and takes longer than necessary.

If you went in — or came out — as a one, your attendance was a mistake. You probably should have skipped it .

Know when you shouldn't be in a meeting

Participating at level three should be optional and even special. Think carefully about whether you really have a perspective or insight that might change the outcome. Be honest and bow out if you don't.

Don't develop a reputation as a hanger-on, as someone who is always there.

If you spend most of your time as a level three in meetings, face it, you're just a level two who occasionally says something witty. Reserve your wisdom for the times when it's useful and valuable.

If you're going to be a two or lower, just decline. You will save time and your sanity. You won't be missed. No one is keeping score of how many times they saw you this week.

Plan a good meeting

Every meeting should have a clear agenda and include precisely the right people in the room. No more and no less.

As the organizer, your job is to decide what the meeting is about — exactly what you want to accomplish. Ranking the participants is a great way to decide who needs to be there.

Some of the fours will insist on bringing along some threes. You might think of a three who would be nice to have but try to resist. Remember, it's your meeting. Everyone three and below doesn't need to be there.

Control meeting bloat by ranking the room in advance. Do that and you win the meeting game. Everyone will thank you.



Chris Williams is a former VP of HR at Microsoft. He's an executive-level advisor and consultant with more than 40 years of experience leading and building teams.