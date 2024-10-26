Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    VCs are 'hedging their bets,' backing competing LLMs like Anthropic and OpenAI, breaking a long-standing venture taboo

    By Ben Bergman,Riddhi Kanetkar,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCfG1_0wMywDP200

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZUJt_0wMywDP200

    left: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images right: Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • Venture firms are increasingly investing in competing LLM startups like OpenAI and xAI.
    • Traditionally, VCs avoided backing competitors like Uber and Lyft.
    • Some VCs argue investing in multiple LLMs is strategic, while others see it as unethical.

    When venture firms pull out their checkbooks, there has traditionally been an unspoken rule: Do not back a competitor. Choose either Lyft or Uber, but not both.

    "I have never seen it before, and I assumed no one would do it," said Joe Aaron, founding partner at TRAC. "Would you want a company that invested with you investing in your competitor?"

    However, that norm seems to be disappearing as investors pour billions into competing large language model (LLM) startups.

    Andreessen Horowitz has backed OpenAI, Elon Musk's XAI, and Safe Superintelligence (SSI), the AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. Sequoia Capital invested in OpenAI in 2021 and then backed SSI in September. Fidelity and Ark Invest have stakes in both OpenAI and XAi. Sound Ventures and Wisdom Ventures backed both OpenAI and Anthropic.

    "I think it's really flawed and very unethical," said Umesh Padval, managing director at Thomvest Ventures, which backed Cohere, a Canadian LLM developer. "I will never invest in Anthropic or OpenAI, because how can you say 'I'm going to be all in with you, but I'm hedging my bet."'

    To Padval, investing in similar companies is an affront to what he sees as the central function of a VC, which is to identify a company and be strongly committed to it.

    "The hedging of the bet happens when people are not convinced about their thesis," Padval said. "If the company doesn't do well, that's venture capital. But in order to cover yourself up, don't do another company."

    Padval is also concerned about VCs who are privy to confidential information and potentially sharing it with a competitor.

    "People make it sound like it's firewalls, but there's no firewalls," he said.

    However, one person whose firm invested in both OpenAI and Anthropic denied they had access to private information.

    "We are really not privy to the inner workings of either a company to a degree where it would be concerning that we would be carrying information into the enemy camp," said the investor, who asked not to be identified because they were discussing internal dealings.

    OpenAI reportedly asked investors in its latest funding to refrain from investing in five competitors, something it is uniquely positioned to do, according to Gregg Hill, co-founder and general managing partner at Parkway Venture Capital.

    "OpenAI wouldn't make such a request if they couldn't secure the billions needed for their funding rounds," said Hill. "Ultimately, the market will decide what succeeds."

    Some VCs don't have a problem with investing in LLM competitors

    It could make sense to back multiple LLMs at this relatively early stage because there will not be a single winner, argues S. Somasegar, managing partner at Madrona Ventures.

    "Every company that is building an AI-driven application is using multiple models, and nobody thinks they are going to restrict themselves to using just one model," said Somasegar. "I think the rules for investments might have been more murky in these early days and I expect them to sort themselves out as we get more understanding of what these model companies are evolving into."

    There is also the matter of money, with only a handful of firms capable of writing the colossal checks required to fund LLM companies. The top ones have raised so much money that investing in them is equivalent to buying shares of similar public companies on the NASDAQ, said a VC at a firm that has backed both OpenAI and xAI.

    "You wouldn't do this for small private companies where the next round really matters, but once you break billions of dollars, honestly, what's the difference?" said the VC. "They might as well be public companies even how much money they've raised."

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Ai startupsVenture CapitalLlm technologyElon MuskThomvest VenturesMadrona Ventures

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inside Wall Street's efforts to value OpenAI: Who's involved, how it could work, and what's at stake for the banks
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Tesla ends the week on a high fueled by earnings 'surprise'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
    Business Insider2 days ago
    People paid $50,000 to reserve Tesla's new Roadster nearly 7 years ago. Its launch date remains a mystery.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I drove a $55,000 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. These 19 features show why it's one of America's best-selling family SUVs
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Justin Trudeau, a champion of immigration, says he overdid it and strained Canada's economy
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Lyft agrees to pay $2.1 million penalty after FTC says company made 'deceptive' claims about how much drivers can earn
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk's SpaceX brings ISS astronauts back to Earth after Boeing Starliner problems delayed their return
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider3 days ago
    10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    America dodged a recession. Now there's one last pitfall to avoid.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 25, 2024 | How Will the Election Impact Mortgage Rates?
    Business Insider3 days ago
    I was the last generation in college without a smartphone. We were more spontaneous, and social media didn't dictate our lives.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Iran is weighing how to respond to Israel's attack. Here's what may happen next.
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy