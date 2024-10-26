Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    The latest sign Costco is having a 'Netflix moment'

    By Dominick Reuter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKmgS_0wMyw3f100

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwRmh_0wMyw3f100
    Costco is set to have its own "Netflix moment."

    Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

    • Costco's membership crackdown may bring in a Netflix-style revenue lift .
    • Morgan Stanley analysts say they've seen "surprising conversion rates" of shoppers paying the fee.
    • Costco could grow US signups by about 8%, or about 4 million people, analysts estimated.

    The largest wholesale club retailer and the world's biggest streaming giant continue to have some similarities .

    A year after Costco initiated its Netflix-style membership crackdown, including increasing the number of ID scanners at front entrances, analysts say the company could see a similar revenue lift.

    "Costco's ongoing roll-out of membership card scanners at its US clubs could soon deliver a Netflix moment," Morgan Stanley's retail team, led by analyst Simeon Gutman, said in a note this week. The bank has an "overweight" rating on Netflix's stock.

    Business Insider was first to report on the testing of the ID scanners at a warehouse near the company's headquarters in Issaquah, Washington, earlier this year.

    Morgan Stanley said they've observed "surprising conversion rates" at selected stores that implemented the new tech, with membership counts rising by as much as low double-digits due to previously non-member shoppers electing to pay the fee.

    While Morgan Stanley estimates Netflix's subscribers jumped 13% after its password-sharing crackdown, Gutman's team said its base scenario is that Costco could grow its US membership by 8%, or about 4 million new members.

    In terms of revenue, even if just one of five of those new signups were the higher-priced Executive membership, Costco would pull in an extra $324 million in fees, the analysts said.

    The actual ratio of existing Gold Star and Executive members is closer to 50/50, which would boost fee revenue by closer to $400 million if the new signups followed suit, they estimated.

    While Costco is the third-largest retailer in the world in terms of revenue — following Walmart and Amazon — the company makes most of its profit from membership fees.

    Costco and other warehouse clubs don't make much money from the products they sell, which are sold at such low markups that they are nearly at cost .

    In other words, like Netflix, the key to profitability is charging members for exclusive access to its products and services.

    The Morgan Stanley analysts said, "Our analysis is theoretical and we are not changing our estimates."

    If you are a Costco worker who wants to share your perspective, please contact Dominick via email or text/call/Signal at 646.768.4750. Responses will be kept confidential, and Business Insider strongly recommends using a personal email and a non-work device when reaching out.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Costco membership crackdownRetail industry trendsConsumer behavior analysisMorgan StanleySimeon GutmanCostco

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    I drove a $55,000 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. These 19 features show why it's one of America's best-selling family SUVs
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Justin Trudeau, a champion of immigration, says he overdid it and strained Canada's economy
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    People paid $50,000 to reserve Tesla's new Roadster nearly 7 years ago. Its launch date remains a mystery.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to Life for Leading Cartel-Linked Drug Trafficking Operation
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The California exodus has continued. Here's where most people leaving the Golden State moved to — and why.
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Wall Street Rising Stars: Photos from Business Insider's celebration of finance's finest
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Lyft agrees to pay $2.1 million penalty after FTC says company made 'deceptive' claims about how much drivers can earn
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    It's a big week for Apple. Here's what to expect.
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea as he calls on allies to increase pressure on Russia
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    I've been riding trains across Europe for 15 years. I love it, but I often watch people make the same 4 mistakes.
    Insider22 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    America dodged a recession. Now there's one last pitfall to avoid.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    More fast-food places are pulling onions over E. coli concerns
    Business Insider3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy