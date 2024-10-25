Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Putin has spent years championing de-dollarization — but a new reality is setting in

    By Huileng Tan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXRfp_0wLQpxoC00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSefI_0wLQpxoC00
    Russian President Vladimir Putin played host at this year's BRICS summit.

    Stanislav Krasilnikov /Photohost Ag/Anadolu/Getty Images

    • Russian President Vladimir Putin tempered expectations on de-dollarization at BRICS's summit.
    • Putin said BRICS was aiming to use local currencies, not to create a SWIFT alternative.
    • BRICS countries are expected to drive global economic growth but face challenges in reducing dollar reliance.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be tempering expectations on his de-dollarization drive.

    Putin has made it clear he's keen to develop alternatives to the US-dollar-denominated order. He highlighted the subject at the BRICS summit held in the Russian city of Kazan from Tuesday to Thursday.

    But moving away from the dollar is tough. His summit organizers advised attendees to bring US dollars and euros because Russian banks prefer these currencies to exchange for rubles.

    Russia faces sweeping sanctions over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has been locked out of the US-dollar-dominated global financial system, including the widely used SWIFT financial messaging system, making payments and transactions challenging.

    Putin opened the summit by calling for an alternative payment system. He said he wasn't against the greenback but took issue with the weaponization of it.

    "We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," Putin said at the summit on Wednesday.

    The Kazan Declaration , issued Wednesday, didn't mention global dollar dominance — but it highlighted alternatives.

    "We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners," the declaration said.

    At a press conference wrapping up the summit on Thursday, Putin said the BRICS group wasn't creating a new alternative to SWIFT but was trying to resolve the issues of payments with national currencies.

    The Russian president said the financial messaging systems of Russia's central banks and other BRICS member states were "sufficient."

    In the past year, reports have said the BRICS group is exploring the creation of a common currency , planning a cross-border payments system involving central banks, and exploring cryptocurrencies.

    At least one idea seems to be firmly on the back burner, analysts from ING wrote in a Wednesday note .

    "President Putin seems to have kicked the idea of a single BRICS currency into the long grass," the ING analysts wrote.

    "Instead, the focus is on decreasing the use of the dollar and, where possible, increasing the use of BRICS currencies," they added.

    BRICS is a growing group that is de-dollarizing

    Now with nine members, BRICS is a group of emerging countries that is expected to drive global growth. It comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

    A Bloomberg analysis of the International Monetary Fund's latest growth forecasts shows that BRICS economies are likely to contribute to a bigger share of global growth over the next five years than G7 economies, which includes the US.

    China — even though it's in a prolonged slowdown — is expected to be the top contributor, accounting for about one-fifth of global growth over the five years. This is a bigger share than all of the G7 countries combined.

    BRICS member states represent about 45% of the world's population and 37% of global GDP based on purchasing-power parity.

    They also control 42% of bank foreign-exchange reserves, "likely contributing to the global de-dollarisation process," the ING analysts wrote.

    ING's analysis shows the expanded BRICS group "actively de-dollarising" financial flows — such as cross-border bank claims and broader external debt — as well as using more local currencies via SWIFT.

    But BRICS economies have a smaller global presence in global financial flows, limiting the impact of de-dollarization, the ING analysts added. This is also the case in the use of local currencies.

    "This growth from a very low base is not an immediate and direct threat to the US dollar, which seems to be retaining its global dominance despite the shifting role of the USA in the global economy and markets," the ING analysts wrote.

    "Nevertheless, BRICS+ has the potential to challenge some DM currencies in the future," they added, referring to developed markets.

    King Dollar is hard to replace

    Despite a desire for a more equitable monetary system, the greenback is so pervasive and entrenched in the world's financial order that it's extremely difficult to dethrone .

    And this is before factoring in the many competing priorities and rivalry among BRICS members.

    "The amount of intrinsic problems inside the BRICS union, in my view, makes these cross-border payment systems a kind of a red herring which would not fly anywhere higher than the idea of a BRICS currency ," Alexander Kolyandr, a non-resident senior scholar at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said at a press briefing on Monday.

    "A key element that these systems cannot easily replicate is the stability, liquidity, and convertibility of the US Dollar," Tom Keatinge, the director of the Centre for Finance and Security at the UK's Royal United Services Institute, wrote in a note on Thursday.

    Other issues include what the alternative currencies would be used for and whether the West would sanction such alternative systems, he said.

    "The extent to which such alternative payment systems take root will be a function of trust in the form of payment on which the system is based and the extent to which participants in the system want to hold that alternative form of payment," Keatinge wrote.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Global financial systemInternational Monetary FundSouth AfricaTom KeatingePutinUnited Arab Emirates

    Comments / 118

    Add a Comment
    Nipple Rings r stupid.
    14h ago
    Every country in BRICS is historically shady and most have limited sources of GDP. There’s not enough momentum to amount to anything more than a money laundering operation.
    Jack
    19h ago
    Russia has some serious inflation going on, driven by the government spending on the war. Its currency is not stable right now. That's why there is a preference for dollars and euros.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider19 days ago
    Intercepted Audio Reveals Russian Soldiers Complaining About North Korean Troops: 'What the F--k to Do with Them?'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent5 days ago
    From isolation to battlefield: North Korean troops could face reality shock in Ukraine
    France 243 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post5 days ago
    North Korean soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike, raising questions about Pyongyang’s troop involvement
    koreadailyus.com19 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Justin Trudeau, a champion of immigration, says he overdid it and strained Canada's economy
    Business Insider1 day ago
    One of Russia's closest allies warned it against sending North Korean troops to war
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    For Beijing, Russia 'challenged Western power', but Chinese military sees difficulty of Ukraine war
    France 2411 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Employment Law Changes Are Coming!
    natlawreview.com2 days ago
    A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities, researchers say
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Deadly Reason Musk’s Secret Putin Talks Are So Damn Scary
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Why North Korea sending soldiers to Russia will bother China
    NBC News1 day ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
    UPI News1 day ago
    Opinion: Putin suffers another massive defeat, this time in Moldova
    The Hill2 days ago
    Almost 4 in 5 Republicans Support Putting Undocumented Immigrants into Militarized Camps
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Malpractice': Experts say Harris' tactic with FTC chair 'zaps the life' out of base
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy