Business Insider
8 million student-loan borrowers struggling to afford key long-term expenses could get debt cancellation through a new Biden proposal
By Ayelet Sheffey,2 days ago
Related SearchEducation DepartmentDebt cancellationStudent debtStudent loan forgivenessBiden-Harris administrationBiden'S education policy
Comments / 64
Add a Comment
popcorn58
2h ago
Rhonda !
7h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Associated Press2 days ago
8 million student-loan borrowers enrolled in Biden's new repayment plan won't have to make payments for at least another 6 months
Business Insider4 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
The Current GA1 day ago
Business Insider23 hours ago
Business Insider3 days ago
I didn't cosign my kids' student loans because I couldn't take on more debt as a single mom. I supported them in other ways.
Business Insider18 hours ago
10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
Business Insider14 hours ago
Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
The HD Post21 days ago
Business Insider1 day ago
The Lantern10 days ago
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
The Lantern1 day ago
Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
Business Insider1 day ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Jacksonville Today17 days ago
I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
Business Insider2 days ago
The Current GA3 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
The Current GA11 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Matt Whittaker29 days ago
The HD Post7 days ago
The Current GA5 days ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.