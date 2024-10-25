Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I rented a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV for the summer. It won't wow anyone, but it is reliable — with one downside.

    By Andrew Lambrecht,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4y9l_0wLQoF1900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlTGS_0wLQoF1900
    A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    • The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt started at just $27,495 new, making it $19,995 with the federal EV incentive.
    • Andrew Lambrecht and his roommates rented one for the summer and enjoyed their time with it.
    • Despite slow DC charging, he says the Bolt EV is suitable for both daily driving and short trips.

    Not all EVs are expensive. I usually get a surprise reaction when I tell someone they can leave a Tesla showroom with a Tesla Model 3 for $36,630 with incentives or an incredibly fast-charging Hyundai Ioniq 6 for $31,150, thanks to a recent special. Compared to the average new car transaction price of $47,218 , these two impressive EVs cost far less.

    You don't need to spend even that much to get your hands on a solid electric car. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT started at just $27,495. Factoring in the federal EV incentive courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Bolt EV's price dropped to just $19,995.

    Chevrolet recently discontinued the Bolt to focus on its new Ultium-powered products. While disappointing, plenty of used 2022 and 2023 Bolts are dotted across the market for as low as $14,000 .

    The Bolt is one of the most affordable EVs on the road. I tried one this summer to figure out how well it fit into my life.

    "Choosing" the Chevrolet Bolt EV

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dlkjv_0wLQoF1900
    A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Ghost Gray Metallic.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    Before I flew to San Francisco to start a summer internship, I sold my 2019 Tesla Model 3, expecting to buy something in The Bay. I considered a used Mach-E, Polestar 2 , or another Model 3. I must've hit a used auto market dry spell, as few good deals were available.

    My three intern roommates and I resorted to plan B: splitting a Hertz rental for the summer.

    We opted for the least expensive option: the "mystery EV." While I hoped to end up in the sleek Polestar 2, we got the bottom-of-the-barrel option: the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

    The Chevrolet Bolt EV is better than you think

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKr2P_0wLQoF1900
    The interior of a Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    When the words "cheap" and "EV" combine, you might envision one of those quasi-Golf Carts from Alibaba . There's compromise in some areas, but it's not as bad as you think.

    When you first enter the Bolt EV's cabin (or the EUV, as the interiors are nearly identical), you see a nicely laid-out interior and a vivid center infotainment display. I've been in cars far more pricey than the Bolt EV with worse interiors.

    The base 1LT model has few amenities compared to the more expensive 2LT version, but it's not bad for its price point. You get remote cabin preconditioning through the key fob, an OK-sounding six-speaker sound system, Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, and some basic safety features. The Bolt EV won't wow anyone, but it is honest and functional.

    It's still a tall and tippy hatchback, but it's got plenty of power. The Bolt's front-mounted electric motor delivers 200 horsepower nearly instantly, meaning it can accelerate to 60 in around six and a half seconds.

    A 66-kilowatt-hour battery powered by LG Chem cells delivers energy to the Bolt's motor, which results in an EPA driving range of 259 miles. Based on my driving, that's quite accurate. Some electric cars, like older Teslas, often miss the mark on real-world range.

    Charging the Bolt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b0mU_0wLQoF1900
    Charging the Chevrolet Bolt EV in Soledad, California.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    While our rental house had a garage and a 120V socket, the Hertz Bolt didn't have a charging cable (these cost anywhere from $100 to $250 on Amazon ). My friend in the area lent me a charging cable, so we were back in business.

    When charging on 120V (also known as Level 1), it draws 1.3 kilowatts or adds around four miles of range per hour. It's not a lot, but it worked as my commute to work was just four miles round trip and six if I went to the gym.

    My workplace offered free access to Level 1 chargers, so the Bolt EV could charge up to 18 hours daily. Eighteen hours of charging equates to 72 miles of range added per day.

    There were also 6.6 kilowatt Level 2 chargers at work, though they cost $0.25 per kilowatt-hour of energy ($1.65 an hour). Using the Bolt's full battery, you'd pay $16.50 to go 259 miles. In a 32-mpg Chevrolet Cruze, you'd spend around $40 to go the same distance.

    Sometimes, you need to charge your car faster when driving long distances. That's where DC fast charging comes into play but where the Bolt EV begins to lag. It's one of the slowest DC charging cars on the market.

    The Little Bolt that could

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDti0_0wLQoF1900
    The ergonomics of fitting five adults in the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    My friends and I decided to take a trip with a round-trip distance of 291 miles. Thanks to PlugShare, we could easily calculate routes and find nearby chargers.

    After packing up in Newark, we headed off with a starting charge of around 85% battery. When we reached Monterrey, our battery was down to 23%, or 54 miles of range.

    We stopped at a four-stall Electrify America station and plugged it in to charge while we ate lunch. After 48 minutes, we were up to 78% charge or 191 miles of range, and we made it home.

    Charging the Bolt was doable. Would I have taken it on my 1,100-mile Joshua Tree trip? Probably not, but the Chevrolet Bolt is undeniably capable for daily driving and occasional weekend trips.

    Should I consider a Chevrolet Bolt?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbEHX_0wLQoF1900
    The Chevrolet Bolt EV parked in front of Uvas Reservoir.

    Andrew Lambrecht

    After putting 1,500 miles on the odometer, we enjoyed our time with the little hatchback. Are there better options out there? Of course, but with prices well below $20,000, the Bolt is a tough value proposition to beat.

    If I were buying one, the upgrade to the Bolt EUV would be worth it. It has more rear passenger space, feels more substantial, and looks more rugged.

    When I got home, I still wanted something that charged a little faster and had a more engaging driving experience. With the federal EV incentive, I bought a newer Model 3 for a little over $20,000.

    The Bolt EV and Model 3 are incredible used values, though avid road trippers or performance enthusiasts might want to look beyond the little Chevrolet.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Chevrolet bolt EVElectric vehiclesTesla Model 3Ev chargingElectric carChevrolet bolt

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Heartland24
    1d ago
    I'd like to hear your review on it after you've tried it in a winter. I can save you the trouble. Chicago's been there done that dead robots everywhere.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    See inside Rolls Royce's exclusive NYC penthouse office, where wealthy clients design their ultra-expensive dream car
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Justin Trudeau, a champion of immigration, says he overdid it and strained Canada's economy
    Business Insider1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider2 days ago
    10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 17 hours ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Tesla is offering a Cybertruck accessory that it can't fully install
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Versace's parent company stock plunged 45% after an affordable-luxury deal was blocked in court
    Business Insider2 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped almost 50% in September, report says
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Lyft agrees to pay $2.1 million penalty after FTC says company made 'deceptive' claims about how much drivers can earn
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Down payments are plunging in 10 places, giving homebuyers another affordability win
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I was the last generation in college without a smartphone. We were more spontaneous, and social media didn't dictate our lives.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy