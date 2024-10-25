I rented a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV for the summer. It won't wow anyone, but it is reliable — with one downside.

A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT. Andrew Lambrecht

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt started at just $27,495 new, making it $19,995 with the federal EV incentive.

Andrew Lambrecht and his roommates rented one for the summer and enjoyed their time with it.

Despite slow DC charging, he says the Bolt EV is suitable for both daily driving and short trips.

Not all EVs are expensive. I usually get a surprise reaction when I tell someone they can leave a Tesla showroom with a Tesla Model 3 for $36,630 with incentives or an incredibly fast-charging Hyundai Ioniq 6 for $31,150, thanks to a recent special. Compared to the average new car transaction price of $47,218 , these two impressive EVs cost far less.

You don't need to spend even that much to get your hands on a solid electric car. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT started at just $27,495. Factoring in the federal EV incentive courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Bolt EV's price dropped to just $19,995.

Chevrolet recently discontinued the Bolt to focus on its new Ultium-powered products. While disappointing, plenty of used 2022 and 2023 Bolts are dotted across the market for as low as $14,000 .

The Bolt is one of the most affordable EVs on the road. I tried one this summer to figure out how well it fit into my life.

"Choosing" the Chevrolet Bolt EV

A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Ghost Gray Metallic. Andrew Lambrecht

Before I flew to San Francisco to start a summer internship, I sold my 2019 Tesla Model 3, expecting to buy something in The Bay. I considered a used Mach-E, Polestar 2 , or another Model 3. I must've hit a used auto market dry spell, as few good deals were available.

My three intern roommates and I resorted to plan B: splitting a Hertz rental for the summer.

We opted for the least expensive option: the "mystery EV." While I hoped to end up in the sleek Polestar 2, we got the bottom-of-the-barrel option: the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is better than you think

The interior of a Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Andrew Lambrecht

When the words "cheap" and "EV" combine, you might envision one of those quasi-Golf Carts from Alibaba . There's compromise in some areas, but it's not as bad as you think.

When you first enter the Bolt EV's cabin (or the EUV, as the interiors are nearly identical), you see a nicely laid-out interior and a vivid center infotainment display. I've been in cars far more pricey than the Bolt EV with worse interiors.

The base 1LT model has few amenities compared to the more expensive 2LT version, but it's not bad for its price point. You get remote cabin preconditioning through the key fob, an OK-sounding six-speaker sound system, Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, and some basic safety features. The Bolt EV won't wow anyone, but it is honest and functional.

It's still a tall and tippy hatchback, but it's got plenty of power. The Bolt's front-mounted electric motor delivers 200 horsepower nearly instantly, meaning it can accelerate to 60 in around six and a half seconds.

A 66-kilowatt-hour battery powered by LG Chem cells delivers energy to the Bolt's motor, which results in an EPA driving range of 259 miles. Based on my driving, that's quite accurate. Some electric cars, like older Teslas, often miss the mark on real-world range.

Charging the Bolt

Charging the Chevrolet Bolt EV in Soledad, California. Andrew Lambrecht

While our rental house had a garage and a 120V socket, the Hertz Bolt didn't have a charging cable (these cost anywhere from $100 to $250 on Amazon ). My friend in the area lent me a charging cable, so we were back in business.

When charging on 120V (also known as Level 1), it draws 1.3 kilowatts or adds around four miles of range per hour. It's not a lot, but it worked as my commute to work was just four miles round trip and six if I went to the gym.

My workplace offered free access to Level 1 chargers, so the Bolt EV could charge up to 18 hours daily. Eighteen hours of charging equates to 72 miles of range added per day.

There were also 6.6 kilowatt Level 2 chargers at work, though they cost $0.25 per kilowatt-hour of energy ($1.65 an hour). Using the Bolt's full battery, you'd pay $16.50 to go 259 miles. In a 32-mpg Chevrolet Cruze, you'd spend around $40 to go the same distance.

Sometimes, you need to charge your car faster when driving long distances. That's where DC fast charging comes into play but where the Bolt EV begins to lag. It's one of the slowest DC charging cars on the market.

The Little Bolt that could

The ergonomics of fitting five adults in the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Andrew Lambrecht

My friends and I decided to take a trip with a round-trip distance of 291 miles. Thanks to PlugShare, we could easily calculate routes and find nearby chargers.

After packing up in Newark, we headed off with a starting charge of around 85% battery. When we reached Monterrey, our battery was down to 23%, or 54 miles of range.

We stopped at a four-stall Electrify America station and plugged it in to charge while we ate lunch. After 48 minutes, we were up to 78% charge or 191 miles of range, and we made it home.

Charging the Bolt was doable. Would I have taken it on my 1,100-mile Joshua Tree trip? Probably not, but the Chevrolet Bolt is undeniably capable for daily driving and occasional weekend trips.

Should I consider a Chevrolet Bolt?

The Chevrolet Bolt EV parked in front of Uvas Reservoir. Andrew Lambrecht

After putting 1,500 miles on the odometer, we enjoyed our time with the little hatchback. Are there better options out there? Of course, but with prices well below $20,000, the Bolt is a tough value proposition to beat.

If I were buying one, the upgrade to the Bolt EUV would be worth it. It has more rear passenger space, feels more substantial, and looks more rugged.

When I got home, I still wanted something that charged a little faster and had a more engaging driving experience. With the federal EV incentive, I bought a newer Model 3 for a little over $20,000.

The Bolt EV and Model 3 are incredible used values, though avid road trippers or performance enthusiasts might want to look beyond the little Chevrolet.