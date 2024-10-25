Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.

    By Tess Martinelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh75T_0wLQmPfb00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGh2l_0wLQmPfb00
    Nabila Ismail says there were moments when she thought quitting her job was a huge mistake.

    Nabila Ismail

    • Nabila Ismail quit her six-figure healthtech job to travel for a year before turning 30.
    • She faced loneliness and doubt but found personal growth during her career break.
    • When Ismail returned from traveling, she couldn't find a job and now runs a travel company.

    This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Nabila Ismail , a 30-year-old from New York who quit her corporate job to travel. It's been edited for length and clarity.

    When I was in pharmaceutical school, I promised myself I'd take a year off work to travel before I turned 30. I figured I'd be settled into my career as a pharmacist but not too anchored to let it hold me back.

    When I unexpectedly transitioned into a six-figure healthtech job that I loved, my plan went sideways. I found myself at 28 years old with no plans to travel. Then I stumbled on an old diary entry that made me realize it was now or never.

    I quit my job and left two weeks later.

    Traveling wasn't always glamorous, and I faced a great deal of loneliness and directionlessness . Doubt crept in during vulnerable moments, and I questioned whether I made the right choice to leave my job. My career gap changed how I approach my career.

    I had a job I loved but still felt dissatisfied

    After receiving my doctorate in pharmaceuticals from the University of Buffalo in 2019, I started working as a retail pharmacist in Los Angeles. It was a really challenging job.

    I worked seven days on and three days off and was on my feet for most of the 12-hour shifts. I didn't have a life outside work. On my days off, I rested at home alone and ran a personal pharmacy and travel blog, which I started in 2012. I'd been looking for a new job when I stumbled upon a marketing position at GoodRX. I used my blog as my portfolio and got hired.

    My new job was fully remote , so I started renting monthly across the US and creating more travel content on my blog.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uni8N_0wLQmPfb00
    Nabila Ismail wearing her backpacking gear at the airport.

    Nabila Ismail

    I loved working at GoodRX. Every day was unique, and I enjoyed having so much creative control, but I couldn't fight the nagging desire to travel more. I talked myself out of it for months, scared I'd never find a job this good again. I thought I should be focusing on my career and starting a family.

    The old journal entry I wrote in pharmacy school about my meticulous plan to travel for a year at 28 encouraged me to immediately put in my two weeks' notice and commit to a yearlong unpaid leave.

    The timing was perfect, but it felt like a bad breakup

    I had upcoming PTO scheduled to host my first-ever group travel trip, a two-week vacation in Bali with female travelers. I decided that when the trip was over, I wouldn't come home. Leaving my job felt like a bad breakup. It was a really tough decision, but I knew it was my opportunity to take a risk.

    I had been earning a living wage from my travel content, so I felt confident I could afford my travels if I stayed calculated.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSJwT_0wLQmPfb00
    Nabila Ismail traveled to Pakistan for the first time since her childhood.

    Nabila Ismail

    I went into my career break just wanting to do things without monetary attachment. I volunteered as a healthcare worker with refugees in Lebanon and learned Arabic in Jordan while volunteering as a social media manager at a hostel.

    One of the most special moments was spending two months in Pakistan, where my parents are from, and my grandparents live. It was really beautiful to nourish my sense of identity as a Pakistani-American.

    There were moments where I thought I made a mistake

    My travels weren't just about exploring a place but exploring myself. I journaled, cried, read, and went inward, deeply contemplating what I wanted from life. Strangely enough, I missed the predictability of a full-time job.

    I got tired of planning and constantly being on the go without a home base . Every move I made required looking up where to go, how to get there, and what to buy. I had to constantly be "on" just to keep myself safe. At around the six-month mark, I just wanted to go home and take a break.

    I told other solo travelers about my overwhelm and most of them expressed having felt the same. They advised me to stay put in each spot longer or go home if I needed to. I decided to stick it out and follow through on my goal.

    I struggled to get rehired after 12 months of travel

    During my final months of travel, I started applying to full-time content marketing roles in the health and tech spaces. I didn't hear back from any companies and worried my career break was a huge mistake.

    I went home at the one-year mark, but I left two weeks later for six more months of travel. I'd received more demand to host group trips and build upon my travel-influencing brand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0i3L_0wLQmPfb00
    Nabila Ismail in Mexico.

    Nabila Ismail

    When month 18 of travel ended, I'd traveled to over 30 countries and reached a decision point. I could keep fighting for a job in healthcare or lean into what is fulfilling me at the moment.

    I decided to stop looking for jobs and turn my group travels into a company. It's been about six months, and I'm living fully nomadically while facilitating group trips and growing my brand.

    I've realized it's OK to forge my own path

    I had a really hard time letting go of the fact that I wouldn't be returning to healthcare. But my solo travels helped me realize it's OK to forge my own path, even if it strays from the norm.

    I also realized how often the social pressure to follow a certain formula and climb the corporate ladder impacted my decisions. Being left to my own devices allowed me to tune in to what I truly want and who I truly am.

    One day I'd like to return to healthcare in some capacity, but I'm fully committed to my unconventional path and trust where it will take me.

    If you've taken a career break from a high-paying job and would like to share your story, please email Tess Martinelli at tmartinelli@businessinsider.com .

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Solo travelCareer breaksJob huntingPersonal growthUniversity of BuffaloCareer transition

    Comments / 13

    Add a Comment
    Trump is a Loser!
    20h ago
    Damn straight
    MARY COCHRAN
    22h ago
    I am now 67. My youth is gone. I don't have the physical strength or energy I had at 30. I ended up being the lifetime daughter. Kudos to this woman. She took a year to enjoy her life. Once she gets started in the working world she won't get that opportunity again until she retires or her parents die.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com18 days ago
    Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA8 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com1 day ago
    I’m a 46-year-old divorcee with $4 million in the bank but my stressful job is burning me out – do I have enough to quit?
    24/7 Wall St.4 days ago
    ‘Savers are losers’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be ‘toast’ — here's his advice for older Americans who want to protect their wealth
    moneywise.com2 days ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Boisterous Child Placed Between Two Strangers On United Airlines While Father Hides In Rear Of Aircraft
    liveandletsfly.com23 hours ago
    ‘It’s like playing the lottery’: A 55-year-old man has applied for 1,000 jobs in the last year with zero success — blames ageism, intense competition in the US job market. Do you agree?
    moneywise.com23 hours ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Woman that went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship did not fall: she jumped
    royalcaribbeanblog.com3 days ago
    A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I scored my ‘biggest thrift find’ ever at Goodwill with a $10 pair of Celine sandals – and they sell on Poshmark for $1k
    The US Sun2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Parents of Woman Accused of Killing Military Husband After He Allegedly Discovered Affair Also Arrested
    TooFab1 day ago
    Justin Trudeau, a champion of immigration, says he overdid it and strained Canada's economy
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Missing pregnant woman, who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint, found alive in Mexico
    WKRC3 days ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Down payments are plunging in 10 places, giving homebuyers another affordability win
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I didn't cosign my kids' student loans because I couldn't take on more debt as a single mom. I supported them in other ways.
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy