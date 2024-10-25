Business Insider
I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
By Tess Martinelli,2 days ago
Related SearchSolo travelCareer breaksJob huntingPersonal growthUniversity of BuffaloCareer transition
Comments / 13
Add a Comment
Trump is a Loser!
20h ago
MARY COCHRAN
22h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com18 days ago
Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
The US Sun1 day ago
Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
HOLAUSA8 days ago
Decider.com1 day ago
I’m a 46-year-old divorcee with $4 million in the bank but my stressful job is burning me out – do I have enough to quit?
24/7 Wall St.4 days ago
‘Savers are losers’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be ‘toast’ — here's his advice for older Americans who want to protect their wealth
moneywise.com2 days ago
Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
Latin Times2 days ago
Boisterous Child Placed Between Two Strangers On United Airlines While Father Hides In Rear Of Aircraft
liveandletsfly.com23 hours ago
‘It’s like playing the lottery’: A 55-year-old man has applied for 1,000 jobs in the last year with zero success — blames ageism, intense competition in the US job market. Do you agree?
moneywise.com23 hours ago
Business Insider3 days ago
10 US cities with the lowest cost of living, where things from buying a home to a grocery run are relatively affordable
Business Insider14 hours ago
Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
Latin Times1 day ago
royalcaribbeanblog.com3 days ago
Business Insider23 hours ago
Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
Business Insider1 day ago
I scored my ‘biggest thrift find’ ever at Goodwill with a $10 pair of Celine sandals – and they sell on Poshmark for $1k
The US Sun2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
RadarOnline6 days ago
Parents of Woman Accused of Killing Military Husband After He Allegedly Discovered Affair Also Arrested
TooFab1 day ago
Business Insider1 day ago
The Current GA1 day ago
WKRC3 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
The HD Post21 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
I didn't cosign my kids' student loans because I couldn't take on more debt as a single mom. I supported them in other ways.
Business Insider18 hours ago
The HD Post25 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.