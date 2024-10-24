How Benjamin Huynh, data scientist and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, uses AI to advance justice

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Benjamin Huynh

Huynh is using AI to try to advance justice. A recent study he led, for instance, found several biases within the California environmental-protection agency's tools for allocating billions in funds to communities experiencing the most adverse health effects related to climate change. "I'm just one person, but the vision there was to democratize the ability to not just conduct audits of algorithms and AI to be something that anyone can do and not just a professor like me," Huynh told Business Insider. Huynh's work as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University's department of environmental health touches on several disciplines including, healthcare, environmental justice, and social justice. But he says a central question has become a through line in his research: "How can I take this power that I have and how can I amplify that for the people who need it the most?"

See Business Insider's full AI Power List