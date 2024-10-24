Open in App
    OSTP director Arati Prabhakar shapes AI policy in Biden administration

    By Rosalie Chan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOWej_0wJv2Cyu00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qzfn_0wJv2Cyu00

    Karan Singh for BI; The White House

    Prabhakar, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has headed the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy since 2022. In her role, she advises President Joe Biden on science and technology with a particular focus on AI's risks and benefits. Previously, she was the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and was the first woman to lead the National Institute of Standards and Technology. She has also worked as an executive for companies such as Raychem and Interval Research and as a venture capitalist for US Venture Partners, focusing on semiconductor and cleantech startups. She also founded the nonprofit Actuate, which manages research to solve societal challenges.

