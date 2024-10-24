OSTP director Arati Prabhakar shapes AI policy in Biden administration

Karan Singh for BI; The White House

Prabhakar, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has headed the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy since 2022. In her role, she advises President Joe Biden on science and technology with a particular focus on AI's risks and benefits. Previously, she was the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and was the first woman to lead the National Institute of Standards and Technology. She has also worked as an executive for companies such as Raychem and Interval Research and as a venture capitalist for US Venture Partners, focusing on semiconductor and cleantech startups. She also founded the nonprofit Actuate, which manages research to solve societal challenges.

