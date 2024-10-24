Open in App
    Tawana Petty's aims to limit pervasive AI surveillance in marginalized communities and craft equitable tech policy

    By Monica Melton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495noX_0wJv2B6B00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2Zi8_0wJv2B6B00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Tawana Petty

    Petty is equally at home as a poet and peacemaker as she is a researcher, founder, artist, and policymaker for more equitable artificial intelligence. She's asking tough questions about the pervasive nature of surveillance branded as safety, particularly facial recognition, and policing tools as they're applied to marginalized communities. The Detroit native has been honored with a certificate of special congressional recognition and has racked up awards for AI policy, DEI, and ethics. "We still have time to minimize the environmental impacts, to rid ourselves of pervasive and coercive surveillance technologies that harm us, to protect our critical thinking from tech companies who are pursuing systems that erase human cognition in detrimental ways," Petty told Business Insider.

