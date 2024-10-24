Mikhail Parakhin recently moved from Microsoft to lead Shopify's engineering and data organizations

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Mikhail Parakhin

Parakhin is Shopify's chief technology officer, overseeing the commerce platform's engineering and data organizations. His strong background in machine learning and large-scale system optimization has made him one of the most successful technical experts on search infrastructure and large language model integration. Before joining Shopify in September, Parakhin was CEO of Microsoft's Advertising and Web Services, helping build AI-powered services such as Bing Chat and Copilot. He also recently joined the advisory boards of AI startups Perplexity and Liquid AI. He was also previously the chief technology officer of the Russian search engine Yandex.

See Business Insider's full AI Power List