Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Jimmy Ba, founding member of Elon Musk's xAI, redefines AI with deep neural networks

    By Monica Melton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aRtc_0wJv27eW00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jfrA_0wJv27eW00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Jimmy Ba

    Within Elon Musk's xAI, Ba chips away at the big, nebulous goal to "understand the true nature of the universe." He's a former student of Geoffrey Hinton, popularly known as the Godfather of AI. Ba, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has a background in deep neural networks, a type of artificial-intelligence model consisting of a layered network of artificial neurons that mimic pathways in the human brain. At the University of Toronto he is an assistant professor at the university's machine-learning group. He was also a research fellow at Meta, where he focused on understanding how "attention-based" neural networks behaved. "The technology available needs to consider the complexity of ethics, privacy, fairness, and good versus evil," Ba said in a 2020 TEDx Talk. "One day there will be humanlike learning machines capable of understanding our cultural norms and the nuances in our human values. It will transform our daily lives and our society profoundly."

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Jimmy BAElon MuskAi and societyAi in businessAi ethicsDeep neural networks

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lila Ibrahim helps run Google's AI 'engine room'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Memorable AI founders Camilo Fosco and Sebastian Acevedo are the masterminds behind Reddit's new user engagement AI
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI will do parts of some jobs 1,000 times better — but it won't completely replace people
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Tesla says the Cybertruck is already profitable
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 24, 2024 | Why Did Rates Go Up After the Fed Cut?
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The economy is a priority for Americans as they head to the polls. Here's what's really going on behind the numbers.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Washington Post reports that owner Jeff Bezos stopped it from endorsing Kamala Harris
    Business Insider16 hours ago
    Forget the Robotaxi: Wall Street cares about Tesla's business basics
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Elon Musk's SpaceX brings ISS astronauts back to Earth after Boeing Starliner problems delayed their return
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily27 days ago
    In the battle of WiFi versus mesh networks, the latter has the edge. Two tech leaders share why.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Beyoncé is rallying with Kamala Harris in Houston. Will it make a difference?
    Business Insider1 day ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy