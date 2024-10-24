Sumit Rana is putting generative AI to work in more than 100 Epic applications

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Sumit Rana

Epic is the world's largest provider of software for electronic health records, serving about 40% of US hospitals, including leading institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Rana, who's worked at Epic for 26 years and now serves as its head of research and development, leads all the EHR giant's initiatives across AI — from developing algorithms that predict when a patient might develop certain conditions to summarizing doctors' notes. Rana says Epic has more than 100 generative-AI applications live or in the works. He also oversees Epic's partnerships with healthcare AI companies including Microsoft's Nuance and the startup Abridge .

