Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Sumit Rana is putting generative AI to work in more than 100 Epic applications

    By Rebecca Torrence,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xIeB_0wJv26ln00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNo5G_0wJv26ln00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Sumit Rana

    Epic is the world's largest provider of software for electronic health records, serving about 40% of US hospitals, including leading institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Rana, who's worked at Epic for 26 years and now serves as its head of research and development, leads all the EHR giant's initiatives across AI — from developing algorithms that predict when a patient might develop certain conditions to summarizing doctors' notes. Rana says Epic has more than 100 generative-AI applications live or in the works. He also oversees Epic's partnerships with healthcare AI companies including Microsoft's Nuance and the startup Abridge .

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Sumit RanaAi in healthcareGenerative ai applicationsAi in software developmentKaran SinghMassachusetts General Hospital

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The CEO of Perplexity said the AI-powered search engine isn't trying to replace the news
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Exclusive: Maven Clinic is swapping out its finance chief as the women's-health unicorn looks ahead to an IPO
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Interview: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff bashes Microsoft as generative AI heats up CRM fight
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    As mortgage rates stall, banks are still paying high rates for your cash
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 24, 2024 | Why Did Rates Go Up After the Fed Cut?
    Business Insider2 days ago
    After my teens had two car accidents, our car insurance skyrocketed. I did 5 things to save thousands.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped almost 50% in September, report says
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    An increasing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, BofA says
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    A tech billionaire who built his own Versailles in California has put it on the market for $108 million. See inside.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Boeing workers reject the company's latest proposal, which included a 35% wage hike
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Millennials are hoarding cash. That could hurt them in the long run.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy