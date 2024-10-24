Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Lila Ibrahim helps run Google's AI 'engine room'

    By Hugh Langley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceHvr_0wJv240L00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GubYE_0wJv240L00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Lila Ibrahim

    Since its founding in 2010, DeepMind has focused on building AI that might solve some of the world's stickiest problems, as varied as the climate crisis and protein folding. Last year, Google, which acquired DeepMind in 2014, folded the group in with the unit responsible for creating the transformers AI model breakthrough, forming what DeepMind's chief operating officer, Ibrahim, describes as "the engine room of Google in the AI era." As head of operations, Ibrahim is not only helping guide Google DeepMind's pursuit of artificial general intelligence, but she's also led several internal initiatives to use DeepMind's research for consumer applications, including several partnerships to bring AI education to schools. But DeepMind's foundational research remains a key focus of investment for Ibrahim and the company. "We do believe there are more paths forward and more breakthroughs ahead," she says.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Lila IbrahimGoogle DeepMindAi general intelligenceAi in educationAi and climate crisisKaran Singh

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jimmy Ba, founding member of Elon Musk's xAI, redefines AI with deep neural networks
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The CEO of Perplexity said the AI-powered search engine isn't trying to replace the news
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Bolt CEO changes RTO policy to 'stop the insanity of people working remotely from places like Bali.' Read the memo.
    Business Insider15 hours ago
    I quit my job at a Fortune 500 company to embrace 'Brat summer.' My friends were concerned.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Matt McIlwain at Madrona Ventures has backed AI startups for several years
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Hermès isn't just surviving the luxury slump — it's thriving
    Business Insider2 days ago
    As mortgage rates stall, banks are still paying high rates for your cash
    Business Insider2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped almost 50% in September, report says
    Business Insider1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Jamie Dimon says the global order is at risk — and raging conflicts could explode into World War 3
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    McDonald's supplier recalls onions and tells a burrito chain to stop using the ingredient
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Millennials are hoarding cash. That could hurt them in the long run.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider12 hours ago
    Down payments are plunging in 10 places, giving homebuyers another affordability win
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy