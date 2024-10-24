Lila Ibrahim helps run Google's AI 'engine room'

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Lila Ibrahim

Since its founding in 2010, DeepMind has focused on building AI that might solve some of the world's stickiest problems, as varied as the climate crisis and protein folding. Last year, Google, which acquired DeepMind in 2014, folded the group in with the unit responsible for creating the transformers AI model breakthrough, forming what DeepMind's chief operating officer, Ibrahim, describes as "the engine room of Google in the AI era." As head of operations, Ibrahim is not only helping guide Google DeepMind's pursuit of artificial general intelligence, but she's also led several internal initiatives to use DeepMind's research for consumer applications, including several partnerships to bring AI education to schools. But DeepMind's foundational research remains a key focus of investment for Ibrahim and the company. "We do believe there are more paths forward and more breakthroughs ahead," she says.

